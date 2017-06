World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon (@ChrisImafidon), father of Britain's brainiest family, has rejected calls to serve in an inquiry into the Grenfell tower fire, because the fire tragedy is a symptom of deep social inequity. Prof Chris Imafidon who chairs, www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme - the inner-city alliance of charities disclosed this in London according to SKY TV, and major media outlets. Professor Imafidon, said "some serious questions must first be answered"

-- The world renowned adviser to Governments, Monarchs, Presidents and leaders, Professor Chris Imafidon (@ChrisImafidon), and father of Europe's smartest family said that the Grenfell tower tragedy is more than a fire outbreak, its a symptom of deep social inequity,and rejected any invitation to serve in an inquiry panel to investigate the fire in the tower, according to SKYTV ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=-87AM_ EsFVQ ), BBC and all major media including the PA also reported parts of the interview, or a speech given in Westminister. Professor Imafidon, who chairs, www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program - the inner-city alliance of charities, said "some serious questions must first be answered" and the root the injustices which led to this tragedy must be eliminated immediately.World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon, and father of Britain's brainiest family was interviewed about #Grenfell tower, live on SkyTv and widely reported by the BBC, and all major global media. Professor Chris Imafidon, who chairs the inner-city alliance of charities, said the root of burning injustices which led to the Grenfell disaster is social inequity and immediate steps must be taken to reduce or eliminate it.Earlier, Professor Chris Imafidon, gave widely reported an emotional address to the crowd in Westminister and Downing Street. He was still holding a scorched piece of cladding and also a poster for one of the young children missing in the other hand.He said: "I'm not here because I support the Tories, Labour or Liberals. I'm here because this child ... on Tuesday went to bed and now nobody knows where this child is. "I was in front of the block of flats that went up in flames and here [the cladding] is the evidence."www.excellenceineducation.org.ukwww.twitter.com/eieprogramme