Professor Chris Imafidon rejects membership of Grenfell Tower public inquiry except immediate action is taken on social inequity
World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon (@ChrisImafidon), father of Britain's brainiest family, has rejected calls to serve in an inquiry into the Grenfell tower fire, because the fire tragedy is a symptom of deep social inequity. Prof Chris Imafidon who chairs, www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme - the inner-city alliance of charities disclosed this in London according to SKY TV, and major media outlets. Professor Imafidon, said "some serious questions must first be answered"
World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon, and father of Britain's brainiest family was interviewed about #Grenfell tower, live on SkyTv and widely reported by the BBC, and all major global media. Professor Chris Imafidon, who chairs the inner-city alliance of charities, said the root of burning injustices which led to the Grenfell disaster is social inequity and immediate steps must be taken to reduce or eliminate it.
Earlier, Professor Chris Imafidon, gave widely reported an emotional address to the crowd in Westminister and Downing Street. He was still holding a scorched piece of cladding and also a poster for one of the young children missing in the other hand.
He said: "I'm not here because I support the Tories, Labour or Liberals. I'm here because this child ... on Tuesday went to bed and now nobody knows where this child is. "I was in front of the block of flats that went up in flames and here [the cladding] is the evidence."
Page Updated Last on: Jun 25, 2017