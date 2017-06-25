Professor Chris Imafidon rejects membership of Grenfell Tower public inquiry except immediate action is taken on social inequity

World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon (@ChrisImafidon), father of Britain's brainiest family, has rejected calls to serve in an inquiry into the Grenfell tower fire, because the fire tragedy is a symptom of deep social inequity. Prof Chris Imafidon who chairs, www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme - the inner-city alliance of charities disclosed this in London according to SKY TV, and major media outlets. Professor Imafidon, said "some serious questions must first be answered"