JemJem to Offer Products through Walmart
USA's largest online retailer of refurbished app devices to offer products through Walmart.com
"We are pleased to announce the debut of JemJem on Walmart.com."
With more than 80 million unique visitors on Walmart each month, this opportunity allows JemJem to extend its customer base and make a significant impact on its Marketplace business. Recently, JemJem also rose to news for its integration with Apple Pay on its website.
Though being sold on Walmart's face, JemJem will manage these orders directly, providing support for handling and shipping, customer service, returns and exchanges etc. When purchasing JemJem products from Walmart.com, the customer checkout experience is supposed to be similar to purchasing an item from Walmart's inventory. Once an order is processed, it will then be shipped to the customer's preferred address. The tracking information for the placed orders through Walmart will also be accessible through the customer's account page.
About JemJem
JemJem is the largest online retailer of refurbished apple products in USA. Taking pride in the quality and the condition of the products it sells, every product or accessory sold by the company goes through a certification process that ensures full sanitization of each and every devices and full functionality. In addition to this, all the refurbished products come with a 90-day warranty.
You can browse: https://www.jemjem.com/
