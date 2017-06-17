News By Tag
4th of July Festival Lake County Fairgrounds
Come beat the heat in beautiful Lakeview, Oregon at the annual Fairgrounds Festival
From 2pm until 5pm on the south lawn: a kid's water park, disc golf, water tetherball, ping pong, obstacle bouncy house, live music, and concessions (popcorn, candy, sno-cones, water, soda.) Don't forget the BBQ - Your choice: Hamburger or Hotdog, with chips - Tickets available for $5.
At 6pm, the Grandstand will be the site for the KORV Country Countdown followed by the Tuff Truck Challenge - Tickets are on sale now at Lakeview's Les Schwab Tire Center, NAPA, the Chamber of Commerce, and may be purchased at the gate on the 4th - $7 or $35 for family (5+) - kids under 5 years old, Free.
And when it is dark, Fireworks!
Agrisea would like to thank Dan's Auto Sales of Lakeview for their continuing support in making the sno-cones a reality. In addition, the McCully family for the needed shade, Made with Love Jewelry for their support, and all the volunteers who help us dish out the tasty treats.
We hope you will be able to join us at the Lake County Oregon Fairgrounds on the 4th of July! http://agrisea.net/
