June 2017





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

San Diego Marketing Company Helps Humane Society Place Canine Misfits

Puzzle Pieces Marketing Launches Misfit Marketing Campaign, Partnering with SDHS to Help Find Their MisFits a Home
 
 
New Puzzle Pieces Marketing Logo
New Puzzle Pieces Marketing Logo
SAN DIEGO - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Having recently rebranded as "the misfits of marketing," local firm Puzzle Pieces Marketing has launched a campaign to help the San Diego Humane Society find kind and loving homes for their own misfits.

Over the next five months, Puzzle Pieces will feature photos and bios of multiple animals up for adoption through the San Diego Humane Society on its blogs, social media platforms and website.

"Puzzle Pieces Marketing believes in providing care and compassion to our clients and the community," says Angel Mason Broadus, Puzzle Pieces Marketing President. "It is our hope that while we rebrand ourselves, we can help expose these animals and help them find the wonderful homes they each deserve."

To help these animals, please visit sdhumane.org or sign up for Puzzle Pieces' newsletter, where the available animals are featured here https://www.puzzlepiecesmarketing.com/contact/.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm with over 50 years of combined experience delivering comprehensive marketing services to Fortune 500 companies, non-profits and the biotech and healthcare information technology sectors. A small agency with big ideas, where all team members get to know your brand inside-out. Puzzle Pieces is a wellspring of creativity and innovation more flexible and adaptable to your needs than the big guys.

To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or call 858.848.6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter

