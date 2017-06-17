MENINGITISNEWS.org Launches Video Series and Podcast Show

 
Industry News





LOS ANGELES - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CONTACT:
Daisi Media Corp.
424-250-3681
info@daisimediacorp.com

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (June 22, 2017) MeningitisNews.org, is a resource site that aims to disseminate news and educate the public about meningitis. Meningitis News hosts a weekly broadcast that delivers information on meningitis related to outbreaks, vaccinations, medical conditions and other important subjects related to meningitis.

Meningitis News features on-going news stories, a podcast series, and a video series. The Meningitis News podcast and video series featuring interviews with meningitis survivors, experts and people in the field working to raise awareness decrease meningitis related cases.

The Meningitis News podcast and video news briefs are hosted by Daisi Pollard Sepulveda, a meningitis survivor, and advocate who is the former Chairwoman of the Meningitis Foundation of America.  To date, Daisi has interviews celebrities, survivors and experts including New York Observer journalist and victim's advocate, Liz Crokin, who survived a severe bout of meningitis after contracting herpes from her then finance.

Meningitis News is supported by patreons and sponsors. Viewers can visit the Meningitis News patreon page and show their support by making a single donation or signing up for a monthly subscription.

To learn how you can support or sponsor MeningitisNews.org, visit their patreon page or contact them at info@daisimediacorp.com. Visit Meningitis News' social media channels:

Youtube: youtube.com/meningitisnews

itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/meningitis-news/id1237888344

Facebook: facebook.com/meningitisnews
Patreon: patreon.com/meningitiisnews

ABOUT DAISI POLLARD SEPULVEDA
Daisi Pollard Sepulveda is a former Miss Jamaica International 2005 and a meningitis survivor. Daisi was diagnosed with meningitis in 2006.  Since Daisi has been active in the meningitis community fundraising for a number of charities. In 2012 Daisi co-chaired the Give Kids A Shot Gala with the National Meningitis Association. She was also the Chairwoman of the Meningitis Foundation of America from 2012-2014.

ABOUT DAISI MEDIA CORP.
Daisi Media Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, California., is a national privately owned information and entertainment multi-media company of publishing, programming, and interactive businesses. The company's portfolio includes information and entertainment websites, mobile applications, weekly newspapers, magazines and other specialty publications.

