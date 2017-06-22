News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Keep Jamming All Day on Your Way to Greatness with WJPMG 106FM
Online Station Looking for Talk Show Hosts To Motivate, Encourage and Inspire on TuneIN.com
Yes the phenomenon of streaming music and podcasting have converged and made it easy get motivation and inspiration on demand and on the go.
That's why motivational speaker, Dr. Walter Sims, has embarked on being a station owner/host and paving the way for other motivational speakers to share their voice with the world.
The station, WJPMG1063.com, is the place where he says, "we're just people motivating greatness. That's where the station call letters JPMG come from. I am known as the minister of motivation so I wanted to be part of an online platform that inspires and encourage people 24/7. "
Sims and his partner, Juan Martinez, are committed to "keeping people motivated and jamming all day long," which is the one-year-old, online station's tagline.
Currently, WJPMG1063FM.com is interviewing potential hosts for the station. "We want to give voice to those who may not have the opportunity to do so on a national level. Tunein.com is the vehicle we chose to launch out to keep people motivated and inspired all day."
TuneIn.com, which offers access to over 100,000 radio stations and 4 million podcasts, is a like a radio station and a social network on par with Facebook or Twitter all in one. WJPMG1063FM.com, which caters to an urban audience 35+, plays a variety of R&B and Pop music from artists like Earth Wind and Fire, Boyz to Men, Luther Vandross, O'Jays, Beyonce and Adell.
"Authors, speakers or life coaches interested in having a spot on the station can do so if they are in line with our vision of motivation and inspiring greatness in others. If we're a good fit, we will offer them a time slot in increments of 30 minutes," said Sims. "They can do a weekly show for 30 minutes as a solo show or do a couple of hours doing a daily talk show. They can even get sponsors for their show."
Dr. Walter Sims is certified life coach and award-winning author of "Living Motivated – The Beatitudes of Living a Motivated Life." A spiritual leader by profession, Dr. Sims holds a Master of Ministry degree, Doctorate of Divinity degree and aims at motivating persons towards greatness by helping them realize their life's purpose.
Those interested in hosting a show on http://WJPMG106FM.com can contact Dr. Sims at 205.225.9757 or email drsims@drwaltersims.com for an interview.
Media Contact
Pam Perry, Ministry Marketing Solutions, Inc.
(248) 690-6810
pamperry@ministrymarketingsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 22, 2017