Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts Independence Day Parade
Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Conducts 379th Independence Day Parade.
4 JULY 2017
Every July 4th since 1776 the Captain Commanding (http://www.ahac.us.com/
The event is preceded by activities at City Hall Plaza usually starting at 9:00 a.m. at which time the Mayor of Boston (Marty Walsh) speaks to those assembled. A parade from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House follows.
The parade stops at the Granary Burying Ground on Tremont Street to allow officers and officials to lay wreaths at the graves of the patriots. Interred on the site are three (3) signers of the Declaration of Independence - John Hancock, Samuel Adams and Robert Treat Paine. Paul Revere, Peter Faneuil, Benjamin Franklin's parents and Boston Massacre victim's graves are also here.
The reading of the Declaration of Independence dates back to July 18, 1776, when Colonel Thomas Crafts, a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, performed this duty for the first time.
The tradition has continued almost uninterruptedly by the Company's commander since that time. This year the annual reading will be performed by Captain Commanding Dennis O'Brien with a huge crowd gathered in the street below the Old State House east side balcony.
www.ahac.us.com
Media Contact
LT Barton Hyte
Public Affairs Officer
(617) 500-5586
bhyte@ahac.us.com
