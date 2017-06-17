 
News By Tag
* Boston July4th
* Parade
* Fireworks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts Independence Day Parade

 
 
Crest with date
Crest with date
BOSTON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Conducts 379th Independence Day Parade. 4 JULY 2017

Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Conducts 379th Independence Day Parade.

4 JULY 2017

Every July 4th since 1776 the Captain Commanding (http://www.ahac.us.com/captain.htm) of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts reads the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House in Boston, as part of Independence Day ceremonies.

The event is preceded by activities at City Hall Plaza usually starting at 9:00 a.m. at which time the Mayor of Boston (Marty Walsh) speaks to those assembled. A parade from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House follows.

The parade stops at the Granary Burying Ground on Tremont Street to allow officers and officials to lay wreaths at the graves of the patriots. Interred on the site are three (3) signers of the Declaration of Independence - John Hancock, Samuel Adams and Robert Treat Paine. Paul Revere, Peter Faneuil, Benjamin Franklin's parents and Boston Massacre victim's graves are also here.

The reading of the Declaration of Independence dates back to July 18, 1776, when Colonel Thomas Crafts, a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, performed this duty for the first time.

The tradition has continued almost uninterruptedly by the Company's commander since that time. This year the annual reading will be performed by Captain Commanding Dennis O'Brien with a huge crowd gathered in the street below the Old State House east side balcony.

www.ahac.us.com

Media Contact
LT Barton Hyte
Public Affairs Officer
(617) 500-5586
bhyte@ahac.us.com
End
Source:Ancient & Honoarble Artillery Company of MA
Email:***@ahac.us.com
Tags:Boston July4th, Parade, Fireworks
Industry:Government
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BKHCO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share