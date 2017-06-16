 
ONE FUNNY MOTHER Returns to Old School Square on July 20

 
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

ONE FUNNY MOTHER

Returns to Old School Square on July 20 to Benefit the

Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

AT A GLANCE

What:         Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce Benefit

Where:       Crest Theatre at Old School Square:

51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach

When:        Thursday, July 20 at 7 pm

Who:          Hosted by The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

Cost:          $99 per ticket

How:          Purchase tickets online at:

http://oldschoolsquare.org/events/one-funny-mother-encore-performance/

or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.

(Delray Beach, FL – June 22, 2017) After its recent sell-out success, the hilarious ONE FUNNY MOTHER starring comedian Dena Blizzard is returning by popular demand to Old School Square on Thursday, July 20, for a special one-night-only performance benefitting the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce.

A former Miss New Jersey and the over-stressed mother of three, Blizzard regales the audience with side-splitting stories about the trials and tribulations of marriage and motherhood. ONE FUNNY MOTHER follows the sassy mama as she prepares for her big 'Girls Night Out," while wrestling with the eternal question," Have I gone crazy since having kids?" This is a "laugh 'till your face hurts" comedy that appeals to everyone. (For a quick teaser, check out her delightful video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JohXU7vv2Hg)



The $99 ticket price includes a special pre-show wine reception and a dessert-filled, VIP meet-and-greet with Ms. Blizzard afterwards. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://oldschoolsquare.org/events/one-funny-mother-encore... or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.

Sponsorships are available through Patty Reed, the Chamber's Program Director, by calling 561.276.0424, x-105 or at Patty@DelrayBeach.com.

About the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is over 1000 businesses and professional firms working together to make the Delray Beach area a better place to live, work, and play. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber's long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. In fact, it is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all chambers in the United States. For more information, call 561-278-0424 or visit www.delraybeach.com.

About Old School Square:

Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community's gathering place for over 25 years.  The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes.  Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit www.OldSchoolSquare.org.

Available for Interview:

Cathy Balestriere

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

561.278.1700

cathy@cranesbeachhouse.com
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
