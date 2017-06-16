News By Tag
Local Attonery Turns Her Passion for Movies into an Educational Video Series to Empower Girls
Adventures of Becktron & Sally Combines Creativity & Education to Inspire Young Girls to Explore Science and Technology with Confidence and Excitement
"We want to make it cool for girls to embrace the intellectual challenges posed by science and space exploration,"
KACE aims to create a supportive, short-form television program based on TAOBAS that promotes diversity and encourages the development of children's minds and social skills. Educators agree that children learn most effectively through play and socialization. The gentle introduction of key science and math concepts through this project is necessary for children and parents to improve their science literacy and increase their self-confidence.
"The Adventures of Becktron and Sally" is available in school libraries across the country. It has been sold on Amazon.com and at various book fairs, book stores, and writers conferences. Furthermore, when KACE test-marketed the book's lead characters, the early responses were enthusiastic. The crowdfunding campaign for "The Adventures of Becktron and Sally" can be found here (https://igg.me/
