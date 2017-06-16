 
Local Attonery Turns Her Passion for Movies into an Educational Video Series to Empower Girls

Adventures of Becktron & Sally Combines Creativity & Education to Inspire Young Girls to Explore Science and Technology with Confidence and Excitement
 
 
NEW YORK - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- KACE Entertainment launches an Indigogo campaign for "The Adventures of Becktron & Sally" (TAOBAS), a story that follows two girls who become the most unlikely of friends and have amazing adventures together. Becktron, a princess from a highly advanced planet, and Sally, the smart girl next door, support and educate each other as they learn about being themselves. What started as a simple letter from a brother to his sister while she was studying at Penn State University evolved into a book that inspired a movement.

"We want to make it cool for girls to embrace the intellectual challenges posed by science and space exploration," says Sylvia Kinard, author of TAOBAS and partner at KACE Entertainment. "Unfortunately, it is no secret that America's schoolchildren are lagging behind their counterparts in the rest of the world in mathematics and science achievement. That's why I created TAOBAS. I wanted to make likeable and science-savvy characters who would inspire today's kids to pursue their own problem-solving adventures."

KACE aims to create a supportive, short-form television program based on TAOBAS that promotes diversity and encourages the development of children's minds and social skills. Educators agree that children learn most effectively through play and socialization. The gentle introduction of key science and math concepts through this project is necessary for children and parents to improve their science literacy and increase their self-confidence.

"The Adventures of Becktron and Sally" is available in school libraries across the country. It has been sold on Amazon.com and at various book fairs, book stores, and writers conferences. Furthermore, when KACE test-marketed the book's lead characters, the early responses were enthusiastic. The crowdfunding campaign for "The Adventures of Becktron and Sally" can be found here (https://igg.me/at/Becktronandsally) on Indigogo.com.

Contact
Sylvia Kinard
***@aol.com
Source:KACE Entertainment
Email:***@aol.com
