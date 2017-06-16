Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to 22 Informative, Fun & Tasty Events in July and August

Mounts Botanical Garden

End

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach CountyInvites the Public to 22 Informative and Tasty Horticultural Events in July & August(West Palm Beach, FL – June __, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 22, informative and tasty horticultural events during July and August, including the launch of four exciting new series: Orchid Trilogy on sequential Saturdays in July; Cooking in the Garden with Chef Nina Kauder of Bean Scene; Yoga in the Garden on Sunday mornings at 8 am; and, starting on August 31, Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden.JulyNEW!Yoga in the GardenSummer Sunday SerenitySundays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 8 amAt the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga TeacherOrchid TrilogySaturday, July 8, 15 & 22 – 10 am to 1 pmMounts AuditoriumFor all three classes: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembersPer class: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembersInstructor: Sandi Jones, Broward Orchid Supply and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens+ July 8 Topic: Orchid Basics - Newcomers to orchids will learn how to choose the correct orchids for their growing area and what they need – water, light, fertilizer, temperature, so they grow and flower beautifully. (Note: Growing supplies will be available for purchase at the class.)+ July 15 topic: Orchid Repotting & MountingLearn how often an Orchid should be repotted, about different potting medias, the proper type of basket or pot to use or how to mount Orchids such as tree fern or cork. Demonstrations will be given.+ July 22 – Training Your Eye – Orchid Pests and Diseases Learn about pests and diseases that harm orchids. From bacteria and fungal rot to insects such as thrips, scale, snails and spider mites.Summer Evening StrollWednesday, July 12 – 5:30 to 6:30 pmMeet at the Garden Entrance on Military TrailFREE for members; $10 for nonmembersCooking in the GardenCreative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: DetoxFriday, July 14 – 6 to 8 pmMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)Member Appreciation DaySaturday, July 15 – 10 am to 3 pmFREE for all membersCooking in the GardenCreative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: HydrateThursday, July 20 – 6 to 8 pmMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green ChampionAugustYoga in the GardenSummer Sunday SerenitySundays, August 6, 13, 20 & 27 – 8 amAt the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga TeacherPropagation:Increasing Your NumbersWednesday, August 9 – 5 to 6:30 pmHutcheson Conference Room$25 for members; $30 for nonmembersInstructor: Joel Crippen, Mounts Horticulturist(Note: If desired, bring in cuttings of particular plants you would like to root.)Summer Evening StrollWednesday, August 9 – 5:30 to 6:30 pmMeet at the Garden Entrance on Military TrailFREE for members; $10 for nonmembersCooking in the GardenCreative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Breakfast (Muesli, Oats and Chia Puddings)Monday, August 14 – 6 to 8 pmMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)Cooking in the GardenCreative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Salads, Dressings and SnacksThursday, August 17 – 6 to 8 pmMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)Making a Garden Trough:The Hypertufa ProcessThursday, August 24 – 9 am to NoonMounts Pavilion$20 for members; $25 for nonmembersInstructor: Ted Johnson, Master Gardener(Note: Class limit is 15, so sign-up early to avoid the wait list.)NEW!Qigong/Tai Chi in the GardenThursday, August 31 – 9 to 10 amMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV QigongNote:To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Available for Interview:Rochelle WolbergInterim Operations Manager/Director of ProgramsMounts Botanical Garden561.233.1730rwolberg@pbcgov.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net