June 2017
Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to 22 Informative, Fun & Tasty Events in July and August

 
 
Mounts Botanical Garden
Mounts Botanical Garden
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County

Invites the Public to 22 Informative and Tasty Horticultural Events in July & August

(West Palm Beach, FL – June __, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 22, informative and tasty horticultural events during July and August, including the launch of four exciting new series: Orchid Trilogy on sequential Saturdays in July; Cooking in the Garden with Chef Nina Kauder of Bean Scene; Yoga in the Garden on Sunday mornings at 8 am; and, starting on August 31, Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden.

July

NEW!

Yoga in the Garden

Summer Sunday Serenity

Sundays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 8 am

At the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga Teacher

Orchid Trilogy

Saturday, July 8, 15 & 22 – 10 am to 1 pm

Mounts Auditorium

For all three classes: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembers

Per class: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers

Instructor: Sandi Jones, Broward Orchid Supply and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

+ July 8 Topic: Orchid Basics - Newcomers to orchids will learn how to choose the correct orchids for their growing area and what they need – water, light, fertilizer, temperature, so they grow and flower beautifully. (Note: Growing supplies will be available for purchase at the class.)

+ July 15 topic: Orchid Repotting & Mounting

Learn how often an Orchid should be repotted, about different potting medias, the proper type of basket or pot to use or how to mount Orchids such as tree fern or cork. Demonstrations will be given.

+ July 22 – Training Your Eye – Orchid Pests and Diseases Learn about pests and diseases that harm orchids. From bacteria and fungal rot to insects such as thrips, scale, snails and spider mites.

Summer Evening Stroll

Wednesday, July 12 – 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Meet at the Garden Entrance on Military Trail

FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers

Cooking in the Garden

Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions

Topic:  Detox

Friday, July 14 – 6 to 8 pm

Mounts Pavilion

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion

(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)

Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, July 15 – 10 am to 3 pm

FREE for all members

Cooking in the Garden

Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions

Topic:  Hydrate

Thursday, July 20 – 6 to 8 pm

Mounts Pavilion

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion

August

Yoga in the Garden

Summer Sunday Serenity

Sundays, August 6, 13, 20 & 27 – 8 am

At the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga Teacher

Propagation: Increasing Your Numbers

Wednesday, August 9 – 5 to 6:30 pm

Hutcheson Conference Room

$25 for members; $30 for nonmembers

Instructor: Joel Crippen, Mounts Horticulturist

(Note: If desired, bring in cuttings of particular plants you would like to root.)

Summer Evening Stroll

Wednesday, August 9 – 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Meet at the Garden Entrance on Military Trail

FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers

Cooking in the Garden

Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions

Topic:  Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Breakfast (Muesli, Oats and Chia Puddings)

Monday, August 14 – 6 to 8 pm

Mounts Pavilion

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion

(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)

Cooking in the Garden

Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions

Topic:  Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Salads, Dressings and Snacks

Thursday, August 17 – 6 to 8 pm

Mounts Pavilion

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion

(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)

Making a Garden Trough:

The Hypertufa Process

Thursday, August 24 – 9 am to Noon

Mounts Pavilion

$20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

Instructor: Ted Johnson, Master Gardener

(Note: Class limit is 15, so sign-up early to avoid the wait list.)

NEW!

Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden

Thursday, August 31 – 9 to 10 am

Mounts Pavilion

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong

Note:

To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751.  Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.

About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:

Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

Available for Interview:

Rochelle Wolberg

Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs

Mounts Botanical Garden

561.233.1730

rwolberg@pbcgov.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
