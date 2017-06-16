News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to 22 Informative, Fun & Tasty Events in July and August
Invites the Public to 22 Informative and Tasty Horticultural Events in July & August
(West Palm Beach, FL – June __, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 22, informative and tasty horticultural events during July and August, including the launch of four exciting new series: Orchid Trilogy on sequential Saturdays in July; Cooking in the Garden with Chef Nina Kauder of Bean Scene; Yoga in the Garden on Sunday mornings at 8 am; and, starting on August 31, Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden.
July
NEW!
Yoga in the Garden
Summer Sunday Serenity
Sundays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 8 am
At the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga Teacher
Orchid Trilogy
Saturday, July 8, 15 & 22 – 10 am to 1 pm
Mounts Auditorium
For all three classes: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembers
Per class: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
Instructor: Sandi Jones, Broward Orchid Supply and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens
+ July 8 Topic: Orchid Basics - Newcomers to orchids will learn how to choose the correct orchids for their growing area and what they need – water, light, fertilizer, temperature, so they grow and flower beautifully. (Note: Growing supplies will be available for purchase at the class.)
+ July 15 topic: Orchid Repotting & Mounting
Learn how often an Orchid should be repotted, about different potting medias, the proper type of basket or pot to use or how to mount Orchids such as tree fern or cork. Demonstrations will be given.
+ July 22 – Training Your Eye – Orchid Pests and Diseases Learn about pests and diseases that harm orchids. From bacteria and fungal rot to insects such as thrips, scale, snails and spider mites.
Summer Evening Stroll
Wednesday, July 12 – 5:30 to 6:30 pm
Meet at the Garden Entrance on Military Trail
FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers
Cooking in the Garden
Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions
Topic: Detox
Friday, July 14 – 6 to 8 pm
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion
(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)
Member Appreciation Day
Saturday, July 15 – 10 am to 3 pm
FREE for all members
Cooking in the Garden
Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions
Topic: Hydrate
Thursday, July 20 – 6 to 8 pm
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion
August
Yoga in the Garden
Summer Sunday Serenity
Sundays, August 6, 13, 20 & 27 – 8 am
At the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga Teacher
Propagation:
Wednesday, August 9 – 5 to 6:30 pm
Hutcheson Conference Room
$25 for members; $30 for nonmembers
Instructor: Joel Crippen, Mounts Horticulturist
(Note: If desired, bring in cuttings of particular plants you would like to root.)
Summer Evening Stroll
Wednesday, August 9 – 5:30 to 6:30 pm
Meet at the Garden Entrance on Military Trail
FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers
Cooking in the Garden
Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions
Topic: Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Breakfast (Muesli, Oats and Chia Puddings)
Monday, August 14 – 6 to 8 pm
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion
(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)
Cooking in the Garden
Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions
Topic: Convenient, Portable, Plant-Based Meals in a Mason Jar – Salads, Dressings and Snacks
Thursday, August 17 – 6 to 8 pm
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion
(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)
Making a Garden Trough:
The Hypertufa Process
Thursday, August 24 – 9 am to Noon
Mounts Pavilion
$20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
Instructor: Ted Johnson, Master Gardener
(Note: Class limit is 15, so sign-up early to avoid the wait list.)
NEW!
Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden
Thursday, August 31 – 9 to 10 am
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong
Note:
To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg
Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse