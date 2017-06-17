News By Tag
Guitar Great Anthony Krizan Set to Make a Splash at Makin Waves Jam N Groove Fest
Former member of the iconic jam band Spin Doctors and owner of Sonic Boom Studios, sponsors and performs at charity-supporting festival.
With his own sound and style and calling his music "blues-infused rock & roll with soulful swampy undertones" -- Anthony Krizan is one of the premier songwriters and producers in the New York metropolitan area. He first rose to fame in 1994 as lead guitarist for the commercially successful jam band, Spin Doctors, bringing his electrifying guitar prowess and solid backing vocals to the group, as well as co-writing the band's third album. Five of Krizan's songs made the Spin Doctors' "Greatest Hits" collection. During his tenure with the Spin Doctors, Krizan opened on tour with The Rolling Stones and shared the stage with the Allman Brothers, along with television appearances on both Jay Leno and David Letterman.
Krizan followed up on his initial success with two major songs—including the Lenny Kravitz classic "Stand By My Woman," also selected for Lenny Kravitz's "Greatest Hits." He additionally penned the title track for rock notable John Waite's album, also included on Waite's "Greatest Hits."
Krizan's rock roots run deep -- having performed as a guitarist with Noel Redding, bassist of The Jimi Hendrix Experience for 10 years, with Redding and Krizan becoming friends as well as musical partners. The years to follow included a long list of songwriting credits on numerous artists' albums, movie soundtracks, and television show themes. Krizan co-wrote "Dust and Bone" for Gretchen Wilson's "Right On Time" — with the song also being recorded by blues rock legend Pat Travers, and additionally picked for the second track on Universal country artist Tim Hicks' album, which opened at #1 on the SoundScan Country Album Charts. These industry endorsements contributed to making "Dust and Bone" the obvious choice for the title track for Anthony's recently released debut solo album.
Regarding the upcoming fest, Krizan enthusiastically shares, "I'm looking forward to playing Bob Makin's 'Makin Waves Jam N Groove Fest!' Besides featuring some of the best acts in our area, Bob Makin has been supporting the Jersey music scene and various causes for over 20 years. You can tell that when Bob Makin does an article, that he has done his research and has dug down deep to the heart and soul of the music and of the artist. I'm looking forward to sitting in with Danielle Illario--who is one of my favorite new artists. It was an honor and great musical experience to record her music at my studio. I am also looking forward to playing with CC Coletti…she's one of my favorite singers!"
Krizan's glowing remarks regarding Makin are well-placed. This much-respected columnist is celebrating his 30-year career covering the Jersey music scene. As a testament to this passion, Makin is producing his "Makin Waves Concert Series" throughout 2017. His journalistic presence is embraced by his avid readers in New Jersey, who follow his column, "Makin Waves," which was first published through East Coast Rocker and Aquarian Weekly, and now with NJArts.net and NewJerseyStage.com. Through the years, Makin has covered dozens of New Jersey-based bands with informative reviews, compelling show previews, and insightful interviews. His time as a journalist has also found him interviewing such household names as Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Wynton Marsalis, and many more.
According to Makin,"I have covered the jam band scene extensively since 1989 for the Courier News, Jambands.com, Relix, and The Aquarian Weekly. Much of the coverage was in my Makin Waves column, which is celebrating a year-long 30th Anniversary Concert Series. The Makin Waves Jam N Groove Fest is part of the series and my way of giving back to the music that has meant so much to me and my 37-year career as a music writer, as well as a way to continue to promote many of the artists I've covered for a long time, while also presenting newer artists. I hope folks will come to the show not only because it will feature great live performances but also because it supports a worthy cause. Partial proceeds will go to the Russell Perry Memorial Scholarship, which helps once troubled kids continue to pursue the path of music from the Hunterdon Preparatory School into college. Hunterdon Prep uses music and other arts to connect at-risk youth to learning and a brighter future."
Krizan is set to appear at the fest on the indoor stage from 8:50-9:30 p.m., performing with the Danielle Illario Band, and from 10:50-11:40 p.m. with CC Coletti Band.
For interviews and media inquiries, contact Krizan's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at kiki.plesha@
Contact Bob Makin at makinwaves64@
Learn more about Anthony Krizan at www.anthonykrizan.com.
