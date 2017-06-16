 
Las Vegas Waxing Salon Brings Anal Bleach To The Masses

LAS VEGAS - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Anal bleaching is not necessarily a subject that people talk about.  Many do not understand the process, and even those that do will rarely discuss it openly, preferring to have it done for their own personal reasons, and as a result only discussing it with their intimate partners.  This secrecy leads to a misunderstanding by the public as to the actual process of anal bleaching, and also a misunderstanding of why people would get it done.  One Las Vegas waxing salon is attempting to de-stigmatize the process, and educate people as to why some choose to have it done and what that entails.  Wax Hair Removal Bar performs anal bleaching as part of the services they offer to both men and women, using a specialized product and process that achieves the goal of lightening the skin around the anus.

When asked why people get this procedure done within their salons, representatives from Wax Hair Removal bar answer that as people age the skin in their intimate areas tends to darken.  This process is accelerated if there is excessive heat or friction to the skin in these areas, and people tend to be unhappy with the look over time as it is different than when they were younger.  The lighter appearance that is gained through the process gives the person a more youthful and pleasant appearance, which is the goal of most customers.

The process used by the trained "waxperts" at Wax Hair Removal Bar is documented in several videos that are circulated on the company website http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com as well as on social media sites and Youtube.  The process involves cleaning the skin surrounding the anus before the application of a specialized bleaching agent that is designed to lighten skin while providing no irritation to the sensitive tissues.  The bleaching agent is left on the skin for less than a minute, then removed and the skin is cleaned once again.  The process is completed by the application of a cooling gel that helps soothe any irritation that is felt.

While anal bleaching is certainly not for everyone, Wax Hair Removal Bar is doing its part to bring knowledge and understanding of the procedure to those who are interested.  They also seek to de-stigmatize the process by discussing it publicly in a straight forward manner.

