News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Hillside Dental
Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Hillside Dental
When users enter the website, they are welcomed by images of cheerful individuals with bright smiles. This aspect of the site supports Hillside Dental's goal to attract new families and patients. The main navigation bar is fully equipped with drop-down menus that give users the proper information to make a well-informed decision when it comes to dental-related needs and wants. At the top of the home page, users see a Facebook icon, a "Blog" button, and a phone number to contact the clinic. Users encounter a "Book Appointment"
"The professionals at Hillside Dental are looking to attract new families and team members," said Graphic Designer Jordan Ashwood. "With the design of the new website, we truly hope this helps them reach their overall goals!"
The custom website has a unique, responsive design for use on a variety of devices. Built with WordPress integration, Hillside Dental professionals can easily and efficiently update the site on their own. Other features to note are the smile photo gallery, as well as an interactive blog.
Learn more at: http://www.hillsidedental.com/
Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/
Contact
Stellar Blue Technologies
***@stellarbluetechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse