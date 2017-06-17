News By Tag
Transformation Coach Shares Life Journey to Success in New Book 'Dancing on Broken Legs'
Renowned speaker, radio host and TV personality Dr. Barbara Young aims to inspire readers with her new book "Dancing on Broken Legs: Journey of a D.I.V.A.'
Through Dancing on Broken Legs, Dr. Barbara Young reveals how she overcame a 30-year journey of struggles, betrayals, setbacks, saboteurs and disasterous relationships, to achieving God's redemptive love and favor and ultimately good success.
In this book, Dr. Young shares with complete transparency and authenticity how she struggled and navigated life's teachable moments; sometimes learning the difficult lessons by default. She shares her successes and spiritual principles learned along the way and reveals how she applied them to find the professional and personal success to keep on "dancing."
"Throughout her entire life, Dr, B. has proven time and time again that anything is possible, no matter the circumstance. Her story is one of true strength, perseverance, and hope—one that we can all learn something from. Dr. Young's journey will encourage many to think with limitless boundaries and go after their dreams, no matter how big." - Gina Smith, Authors & Artist Magazine
https://youtu.be/
Dr. Young guides the readers on how one can both discover and retain the very best of one's self through an intense and intimate soul-searching spiritual approach to live your best life.
"God had a plan for me, and finally after many years in what I call 'wandering in the wilderness,' I embark on a new journey of love and service with a purpose to help transform the lives of men and women," said Dr. Young. "That purpose came at the price of extensive training and planning....and was almost 30 years in the making."
What People Are Saying...
"Dr. Young is my friend, confident, and teacher. She has finally put her life lessons in this long-awaited must read book about her life and the lessons she has learned." - Karen Abercrombie - Actress, Film Producer
"If you are interested in personal and professional renewal, you will be inspired and motivated by Dr. Young's book...it takes you down a path of empowerment that overpowers defeaters' attitudes of feeling victimized..."
"Dr. Young's spiritual strength is contagious, bound together by her sincere interest in me becoming my best self, this book is a book of wisdom fortitude and discipline. In this book, Barbara gives hope to all who journey through these pages..." - Barry Rose, MD, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery & Author
The book is available wherever books are sold.
Get your copy: https://www.amazon.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
To Book Dr. Barbara Young for interviews, book signings, speaker:
Contact H. Bouldin, info@dancingonbrokenlegs.com
Press/Media:
ABOUT DR. YOUNG
Dr. Young is highly recognized as a dynamic speaker, radio and TV personality and transformation coach, who has spent over three decades as an educator, motivational speaker, life empowerment coach, consultant, author and entrepreneur. Her high energy, positive and practical approach to life assists her to help her loyal talk show audience and many followers in attaining their personal and professional goals, overcoming barriers to success through education, reflection and self-accountability. She travels extensively nationally and internationally touching the lives of people from all walks of life with her no nonsense practical delivery of vital and life changing perspectives that have been fundamental in transforming and enriching the lives of individuals with whom she educates, guides and mentors. Learn more at www.transformationforsuccess.com
