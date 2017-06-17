 
News By Tag
* Dr. Barbara Young
* Dancing on Broken Legs
* Transformation for Success
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Transformation Coach Shares Life Journey to Success in New Book 'Dancing on Broken Legs'

Renowned speaker, radio host and TV personality Dr. Barbara Young aims to inspire readers with her new book "Dancing on Broken Legs: Journey of a D.I.V.A.'
 
 
Dancing on Broken Legs: Journey of a D.I.V.A.
Dancing on Broken Legs: Journey of a D.I.V.A.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr. Barbara Young
Dancing on Broken Legs
Transformation for Success

Industry:
Books

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Products

LOS ANGELES - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bold, dynamic and seventy-nine years young, Dr. Barbara Young, the 2016 winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award by a notable President, announced the publication of her book, "Dancing on Broken Legs: Journey of a D.I.V.A."

Through Dancing on Broken Legs, Dr. Barbara Young reveals how she overcame a 30-year journey of struggles, betrayals, setbacks, saboteurs and disasterous relationships, to achieving God's redemptive love and favor and ultimately good success.

In this book, Dr. Young shares with complete transparency and authenticity how she struggled and navigated life's teachable moments; sometimes learning the difficult lessons by default.  She shares her successes and spiritual principles learned along the way and reveals how she applied them to find the professional and personal success to keep on "dancing."

"Throughout her entire life, Dr, B. has proven time and time again that anything is possible, no matter the circumstance. Her story is one of true strength, perseverance, and hope—one that we can all learn something from. Dr. Young's journey will encourage many to think with limitless boundaries and go after their dreams, no matter how big." - Gina Smith, Authors & Artist Magazine

https://youtu.be/RscxGk5p9RE



Dr. Young guides the readers on how one can both discover and retain the very best of one's self through an intense and intimate soul-searching spiritual approach to live your best life.

"God had a plan for me, and finally after many years in what I call 'wandering in the wilderness,' I embark on a new journey of love and service with a purpose to help transform the lives of men and women," said Dr. Young. "That purpose came at the price of  extensive training and planning....and was almost 30 years in the making."

What People Are Saying...

"Dr. Young is my friend, confident, and teacher. She has finally put her life lessons in this long-awaited must read book about her life and the lessons she has learned." - Karen Abercrombie - Actress, Film Producer


"If you are interested in personal and professional renewal, you will be inspired and motivated by Dr. Young's book...it takes you down a path of empowerment that overpowers defeaters' attitudes of feeling victimized..." - Blaine Bartlett, #1 International Best Selling Author & Founder of Institute for Compassionate Capitalism

"Dr. Young's spiritual strength is contagious, bound together by her sincere interest in me becoming my best self, this book is a book of wisdom fortitude and discipline. In this book, Barbara gives hope to all who journey through these pages..." - Barry Rose, MD, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery & Author


The book is available wherever books are sold.

Get your copy: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Broken-Legs-Journey-D-I-V/...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TransformationForSuccess

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrBarbaraYoung?lang=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqQAHqOlxMriagkbt4PFBww

To Book Dr. Barbara Young for interviews, book signings, speaker:

Contact H. Bouldin, info@dancingonbrokenlegs.com

Press/Media: Gina Smith, SPMG Media, spmgmedia@gmail.com

ABOUT DR. YOUNG

Dr. Young is highly recognized as a dynamic speaker, radio and TV personality and transformation coach, who has spent over three decades as an educator, motivational speaker, life empowerment coach, consultant, author and entrepreneur.  Her high energy, positive and practical approach to life assists her to help her loyal talk show audience and many followers in attaining their personal and professional goals, overcoming barriers to success through education, reflection and self-accountability.  She travels extensively nationally and internationally touching the lives of people from all walks of life with her no nonsense practical delivery of vital and life changing perspectives that have been fundamental in transforming and enriching the lives of individuals with whom she educates, guides and mentors. Learn more at www.transformationforsuccess.com

Contact
H. Bouldin
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Transformation for Success
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Dr. Barbara Young, Dancing on Broken Legs, Transformation for Success
Industry:Books
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPMG Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share