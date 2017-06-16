News By Tag
Sniper Kill Applauded, Examined
Author of SNIPER comments on reported record shot of Canadian soldier in taking down ISIS militant
Regarding the kill confirmation and its significance, Cavallaro, who covered US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan over more than a decade as a correspondent for Army Times and Marine Corps Times, commented:
"This is an exciting accomplishment for the sniper community, more so because it's being claimed by an important American ally. It appears that Canadian Special Operations Command confirmed the shot in a statement, and supposedly there is a video, but without all the details it's hard to know the circumstances. That's about two miles and a lot can happen to a bullet in that distance. Muslims remove and bury their dead pretty quickly and that can change the confirmation game for soldiers claiming long shots. Supposedly, this shot was confirmed by a second team with eyes on. That said, there's no doubt amazing long shots have killed the enemy and been confirmed by the Brits, the Canadians and the Americans who have been fighting together in Iraq and Afghanistan for more than 15 years. The job is extremely risky and takes incredible discipline and skill, lots of training. And the effect is terrifying for the enemy. Much more efficient than a bomb."
In her book, Cavallaro explores the brotherhood of snipers, their unique mission, and the emotional and physical discipline required to perform their duties. Cavallaro also devotes a chapter to "shots not taken" to give deep insights into when a sniper decides not to pull the trigger.
Rowman & Littlefield/
Sniper: American Single-Shot Warriors in Iraq and Afghanistan (2010)
By Gina Cavallaro
978-1-59921-
Sniper on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
