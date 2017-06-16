Country(s)
Industry News
Wahsega Labs Exhibiting at ISTE 2017 Conference in San Antonio, Texas Next Week
ATLANTA - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs will be exhibiting at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference beginning June 25th in San Antonio, TX.
Wahsega Labs will be located in booth number 547, in Exhibit Hall 2 of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. ISTE 2017 is the destination for educator-tested strategies and extraordinary resources for transforming learning and teaching. ISTE also touts thousands of ways to personalize your learning and create a professional development path that covers what's important to you.
Wahsega Labs will be demonstrating many of their K-12 IP paging products and will focus on two recent additions to their lineup: Diet IP PBX and the SIP Alerter. The theme this year is integration, cost savings and the strategies Education IT Professionals can use to get the most out of their budgets.
Also in focus are the popular Wahsega 2x2 Ceiling Speakers. Installation costs can be one of the biggest hurdles that education IT pros face when working with tight budgets and Wahsega's revolutionary design can cut those costs significantly while also reducing IT equipment by 50%. This is achieved by only requiring one PoE cable run that can power speakers in two different classrooms.
Wahsega Labs welcomes everyone to stop by booth number 547 for a demonstration on how to lower installation and equipment costs while enjoying a higher quality IP paging system that is made in the USA.
About Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Made up of industry veterans with years of experience in design, manufacturing and software development, Wahsega provides installers with IP endpoints and unified VoIP systems that allow their customers to easily make the transition from analog to digital. All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
Contact Information:
Wahsega Labs, LLC
6110-B Parkway North drive
Cumming, GA 30040
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse