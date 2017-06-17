Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Motorcycle Helmets Reviewed by OutsidePursuits.com
Outside Pursuits takes a look at the latest offerings in full-face and modular motorcycle helmets.
In their latest comprehensive review OP picks the top 3 performers in full-face and modular motorcycle helmets. Rankings are based on first-hand evaluations, published user ratings and marketplace sales statistics.
In reviewing the top-rated helmets Outside Pursuits gives its readers the highlights and then selects the one to be named overall "Editor's Choice". In addition, OP takes a look at the helmets that meet the budgetary requirement of "under $200" and "under $100" with details of each.
With so many manufacturers and options available in the marketplace, it can be a daunting task for consumers to decide on the best motorcycle helmet to purchase in a given category.
To help make the decision easier Outside Pursuits has done a lot of leg work to narrow it down and to summarize their research findings in this review.
Best Overall:
#1. Editor's Choice - Bell Qualifier DLX Full-Face
#2. Shoei RF-1200 Full-Face
#3. HJC SY-Max III Modular
Under $200:
Bell Qualifier Full-face
HJC CL-MAXBT II Modular
Under $100:
Bilt Fusion Full-face
IV2 Viper Model# 953 Modular
For the complete review results, see:
http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.
Contact
Richard Moore
rmoore@2010techserv.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse