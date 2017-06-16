News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pathfinder Partners Completes Luxury Condo Models Adds New Floor Plans to Las Vegas Strip High Rise
Sky is a 390,000-square-
According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, the project is ideally located within the path of rapid growth on the "Strip" – with recently completed projects including Lucky Dragon and the W Hotel – and addresses an increasing demand in Las Vegas for luxury high-rise condominiums. "The Las Vegas real estate market has rebounded strongly but seems nowhere near fully peaking," he said. "With the Las Vegas economy booming, buyers realize condos on the strip will benefit and offer a tremendous value to home buyers and investors. We have been experiencing an increase in sales velocity – entertaining multiple offers a week."
The many features offered in the newly renovated units include open floor plans, 9´5" ceilings in living areas with large balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows opening to expansive strip and mountain views and engineered hardwood flooring; Nest® learning thermostats and smart home upgrades; gourmet kitchens with contemporary custom cabinetry, stainless steel Bosch® appliance package, Sub-Zero® built-in refrigerator/
The complex offers a pool and jacuzzi, on-site concierge, valet parking, his and hers spa fitness center, racquetball court, billiards room and putting green, dry cleaning and laundry service, a private screening room, security guard-gated entrance with controlled access, business center with conference space and a gated dog run area.
The project architect was Klai Juba Architects, and sales are being handled by Char Luxury Real Estate. For more information, visit http://www.skycondoslv.com/
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Lorne Polger at lpolger@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4450 (tel:(858)%20875-
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse