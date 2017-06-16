 
News By Tag
* Pathfinder Partners
* Real Estate
* Las Vegas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Pathfinder Partners Completes Luxury Condo Models Adds New Floor Plans to Las Vegas Strip High Rise

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pathfinder Partners
Real Estate
Las Vegas

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Pathfinder Partners has announced the completion of two models and unveiled six new unique floor plans at Sky Las Vegas, a 45-story luxury condominium community at 2700 Las Vegas Blvd. Pathfinder, a San Diego based-firm which specializes in opportunistic real estate investments, acquired 64 units within Sky in September 2015.

Sky is a 390,000-square-foot, 500-foot high rise comprised of 409 units and located on three acres at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Pathfinder Partners has sold 19 units, including five sold last month, and is offering the remaining 45 units at prices starting at $250,000. The units are a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging from 988 square feet to 1,788 square feet. The fully decorated and furnished models – which represent Hollywood glam and contemporary Italian styles – are open for viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.

According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, the project is ideally located within the path of rapid growth on the "Strip" – with recently completed projects including Lucky Dragon and the W Hotel – and addresses an increasing demand in Las Vegas for luxury high-rise condominiums. "The Las Vegas real estate market has rebounded strongly but seems nowhere near fully peaking," he said. "With the Las Vegas economy booming, buyers realize condos on the strip will benefit and offer a tremendous value to home buyers and investors. We have been experiencing an increase in sales velocity – entertaining multiple offers a week."

The many features offered in the newly renovated units include open floor plans, 9´5" ceilings in living areas with large balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows opening to expansive strip and mountain views and engineered hardwood flooring; Nest® learning thermostats and smart home upgrades; gourmet kitchens with contemporary custom cabinetry, stainless steel Bosch® appliance package, Sub-Zero® built-in refrigerator/freezer, quartzite stone countertops, European style faucets, modern lighting and mosaic glass tile backsplash; bathrooms with European fixtures, large jetted tubs, granite counter tops and stand-up rain shower.

The complex offers a pool and jacuzzi, on-site concierge, valet parking, his and hers spa fitness center, racquetball court, billiards room and putting green, dry cleaning and laundry service, a private screening room, security guard-gated entrance with controlled access, business center with conference space and a gated dog run area.

The project architect was Klai Juba Architects, and sales are being handled by Char Luxury Real Estate.  For more information, visit http://www.skycondoslv.com/.

About Pathfinder Partners, LLC

Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Lorne Polger at lpolger@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4450 (tel:(858)%20875-4450) or Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-4455).

Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Pathfinder Partners
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Pathfinder Partners, Real Estate, Las Vegas
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The PRpal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share