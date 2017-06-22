Miss Universe Finalist Now Winning Film Awards!

 

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Former Miss Universe (Canada) contestant Anna Hita addressed the press after receiving her "Best Leading Actress" award. "Life is an amazing and exciting adventure!" she told us, confident and totally comfortable on the red carpet.

"I've had an amazing life and lived all over the world. I've achieved a lot in the fashion business, architecture, writing, singing, music producing . . ." Her smile broadened. "I even did fashion design for an airline," she added, pausing momentarily to smile at the individual photographers and videographers. "And now," she continued, "I've won 'Best Leading Actress' at IndieFest, one of the top 20 Film Festivals in the US."

A fan interrupted with, "We love you, Anna!"

Anna smiled and looked toward that lady in the crowd. "Movies are my main inspiration in life. My grandest dream has been to act in great movies with great people . . . That dream is now coming true . . . and all I can tell you is that I truly feel as though I've just begun!'"

Anna Hita produced and starred in "Very Bad Words," a winning film at IndieFest. It wasn't the first time one of Anna's film projects was honored and it certainly won't be the last.

"If you're passionate," Anna explains, "achieving success is a given, and the journey to success is gratifying . . . and energizing!"

We asked Anna Hita if she had advice for newer actors. "Don't ever allow doubt in your life. Reaching a goal won't make you happy unless you already are. So be happy now and enjoy your personal journey to success." She paused for a moment and added, "I've experienced my share of challenges. I am so grateful for every one of them. You see, failure is not the opposite of success . . . failure is a part of success! So be grateful for the challenges; appreciate the times you fall short; and always enjoy the journey. After all, isn't that what life is – a journey?"

Anna Hita – an extraordinary multi-talented lady – coming soon to a motion picture theater near you!

Anna is available for interviews. She is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310.

