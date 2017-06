Miss Universe Finalist Now Winning Film Awards!

International Jet-Setter Anna Hita Found Her New Home in the Film Capital of the World!

1 2 3 4 5 Award-Winning Actress-Producer Anna Hita Award-Winning Producer-Actress Anna Hita Anna Hita's latest award-winning film The Multi-Talented Anna Hita Anna Hita with Dream Cinema's CEO Ray Quiroga

End

-- Former Miss Universe (Canada) contestant Anna Hita addressed the press after receiving her "Best Leading Actress" award.she told us, confident and totally comfortable on the red carpet.Her smile broadenedshe added, pausing momentarily to smile at the individual photographers and videographersshe continued,A fan interrupted with,Anna smiled and looked toward that lady in the crowd.Anna Hita produced and starred in "Very Bad Words," a winning film at IndieFest . It wasn't the first time one of Anna's film projects was honored and it certainly won't be the last.Anna explainsWe asked Anna Hita if she had advice for newer actorsShe paused for a moment and added, Anna Hita – an extraordinary multi-talented lady – coming soon to a motion picture theater near you!Anna is available for interviews. She is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310.