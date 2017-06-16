News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Like A Pro offers Most Comprehensive List of top Football, Basketball and Baseball Summer Camps
Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field, as well as a place where they can share candid stories and videos with the fans. Currently, the platform has over 170 athletes from 25 sports, and more than 1,000 pieces of gear available - and is on pace to have more than 400 athlete profiles before the end of 2017. Like A Pro allows fans to learn about and easily purchase the products that athletes use and recommend using buy-it-now technology from Amazon and other key retail partners. The commissions on these sales are then split with the athletes. The summer camp links are all located here on Like A Pro (http://bit.ly/
From workout routines and supplements, to locker room pranks and superstitions, Like A Pro gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at what makes pro athletes tick. Many athletes use their profiles to speak about charitable causes they care about and support.
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse