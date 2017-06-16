 
News By Tag
* Sports Camps
* Football Camps
* Summer Sports Camp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Like A Pro offers Most Comprehensive List of top Football, Basketball and Baseball Summer Camps

 
 
Fozzy Whittaker Football Camp
Fozzy Whittaker Football Camp
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sports Camps
* Football Camps
* Summer Sports Camp

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

DENVER - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC has compiled a comprehensive list of premier Football, Basketball and Baseball Camps throughout the United States.  These myriad camps aggregated in one convenient place offers youth athletes and their families an easy way to determine where to go and who still has room in their summer 2017 programs.  Among the subcategories of camps are SEC Football Camps, PAC 12 Football Camps, the Matt Carpenter Baseball Camp and many others across several sports. Many of the athletes on Like A Pro specifically promote the camps with which they are affiliated, or where they are making guest appearances this summer.

Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field, as well as a place where they can share candid stories and videos with the fans.  Currently, the platform has over 170 athletes from 25 sports, and more than 1,000 pieces of gear available - and is on pace to have more than 400 athlete profiles before the end of 2017.  Like A Pro allows fans to learn about and easily purchase the products that athletes use and recommend using buy-it-now technology from Amazon and other key retail partners.  The commissions on these sales are then split with the athletes.  The summer camp links are all located here on Like A Pro (http://bit.ly/2sZ0Jsa).  For an example of a specific athlete's camp, click here to see Carolina running back Fozzy Whittaker's (http://bit.ly/2sZmhov) link from his profile.

From workout routines and supplements, to locker room pranks and superstitions, Like A Pro gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at what makes pro athletes tick.  Many athletes use their profiles to speak about charitable causes they care about and support.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
Tags:Sports Camps, Football Camps, Summer Sports Camp
Industry:Sports
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Like A Pro LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share