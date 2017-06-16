 
News By Tag
* Spirituality
* Faith
* Grace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Argus Publishing takes on Jennifer Johnson's nonfiction, The Kingdom Child!

 
 
Capture
Capture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spirituality
Faith
Grace

Industry:
Books

Location:
Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

IRVING, Texas - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Argus Publishing takes on Jennifer Johnson's nonfiction, The Kingdom Child (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/jennifer-johnson/), based on the true story of Jordan Allen.

A true story of what happens during coma and how God's plans are always best, even when we don't agree.

Fourteen-year-old Jordan Allen learned the power of prayer is not always getting what you want but accepting the answer you receive. Growing up in a strong Christian home, he knew God had a plan for his life, he just did not know if playing professional sports was what He had in mind. Each night, he would ask God 'to help him be all that he needed to be,' hoping his prayer would reveal God's plan.

Several months later, Jordan's prayer was answered, but not in the way he expected. After being diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor, Jordan discovered his purpose would be revealed while battling for his life. In and out of a coma, Jordan was given the gift of seeing both the physical world and the spiritual world as one. He learned it's not a physical death we should fear but spiritual death, even among those claiming to be Christian.

The Kingdom Child will prompt each reader to look at the authenticity of their own faith through personal discovery of the path they're on. We are either on a pathway to life or the pathway to death, and only a Kingdom Child can distinguish the difference. The Kingdom Child endorsements and reviews (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/jennifer-johnso...)  Houston Chronicle story 2011 (http://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Teen-s-tr...)

Johnson's passion is writing. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Her first book, What Have You Done for Me Lately? (2008), discusses God's presence in corporate America. She is currently working on her third, Perfect Timing, based on the lives of four elderly people who meet in a nursing home. Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Spirituality, Faith, Grace
Industry:Books
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share