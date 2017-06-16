Catalytic Combustion Corp. Awarded New Contract for Emission Compliance Equipment for a Cogeneration Plant in California BLOOMER, Wis. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Catalytic Combustion Corporation announced today that their Power Generation Business Unit has received a new order for gas turbine ductwork with carbon monoxide (CO) catalyst installed. In addition to the design and building of the engine's exhaust ductwork, CCC is also providing professional engineering services for the seismic and structural requirements for this project. A local mechanical contractor will be removing the old equipment and installing the new emissions equipment along with the required instrumentation. This order is for a large California municipal waste-water treatment plant that cleans approximately 30 million gallons of wastewater per day. The engine exhaust ductwork is direct, drop-in replacement and will replace the existing ductwork that currently has no emissions catalyst installed. The emissions equipment allows the municipality to be compliant with California's strict air emissions regulations required to operate this natural gas turbine full-time. In addition, this emissions upgrade will allow the end-user to be compliant for the expected new regulations for additional pollutants like formaldehyde. Delivery of the emissions equipment will be in the third quarter of 2017. Catalytic Combustion Corporation also expects similar orders from other municipalities and other end-users that need to be compliant with California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. This technology is well suited for existing smaller gas turbines from 2MW to 20MW because the design is for a direct, drop-in replacement of the existing exhaust ductwork with a new exhaust ductwork that has emissions catalyst installed to meet the Federal, State or Local Air Board requirements. The toxic emissions that can be addressed this technology are carbon monoxide, particulate matter, formaldehyde, hydrocarbons, VOCs and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ). The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) has proposed a rule to reduce health risks from emissions of toxic air contaminants from existing facilities. The rule is known as Regulation 11 Rule 18 and the expected hearing date is in the third quarter of 2017.



About Catalytic Combustion Corporation (CCC)



CCC, an Emissions Technology Company, has a diversified base with five (5) major business units: Air Correction, Catalyst, Exhaust, Power Generation and Contract Manufacturing. Our power generation products use patented technology to reduce the output of NOx, CO, PM and VOCs that are harmful to the environment and its inhabitants. CCC provides emission products for a wide variety of markets from commercial food service, consumer appliances, off-road engines, power generation, stationary engines, marine, rail, gas compression, production painting and printing, pharmaceutical, chemical processing and a wide range of other manufacturing applications. A multi-disciplined engineering staff and a 24/7/365 field service department supports the entire company.



