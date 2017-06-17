 
Industry News





KASE-Qtr Productions Welcomes Entertainment Industry Icon Wayne Linsey to it's Artist Roster

LOS ANGELES - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE-Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the addition of the iconic Producer, Writer, Music Director and Performer Wayne "Ziggy" Linsey to its artist roster.  Tony Smith and Kase-Qtr Productions will lead the management team for this musical genius.

The consummate musician, producer, arranger, songwriter and artist in his own right, Wayne Linsey's list of credits reads like a who's who in contemporary music. Legendary names like Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder are among the plethora of artists with whom the L.A.-based maestro has worked on stage and in the recording studio. Super producers like Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds and hitmakers like Whitney Houston and Earth, Wind & Fire always call Wayne to work on their projects; as a touring musician, Wayne spent many years with the ever-popular band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, lending his distinctive and soulful touch as the primary keyboardist to the group's energetic live show.

Wayne's musical dexterity has brought increased work in the television and film area, with his contribution to Robert Townsend's popular "Five Heartbeats" movie, working on "Motown Live" & "Fame" with longtime friend Ricky Minor and in 2003, creating music for the Fox network's "Cedric The Entertainer" show.  Currently, he can be seen on this season's "American Idol" as a member of "The Rickey Minor Band".

Asked on a regular basis to perform at music industry veteran Clive Davis' famed pre-Grammy party, Wayne has also played the BET Awards, The Essence Awards, The NAACP Image Awards, The Grammys, The Billboard Awards, "The UNCF An Evening of Stars", where he was featured with Nancy Wilson. Wayne was also called on to fill the piano shoes of the late "Ray Charles" in the television tribute "Genius – A Night For Ray".

https://vimeo.com/96449583



"We are please to begin working with Wayne," says Tony Smith, head of KASE-Qtr Productions. 'As always, Kase-Qtr Production partner Gina Johnson Smith and SPMG Media will spearhead public relations and media duties.

Keep up with the social media-savvy musician and entertainment personality:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WayneLinsey/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WayneLinsey

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Headrok

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4102204/

About KASE-QTR Productions

For over 15 years KASE-QTR Productions has established a strong business network while representing a diverse roster of events, award-winning artists and high-profile individuals. They offer entertainment management, bookings, promotions and consultant services for national and international clients. Learn more at http://www.kaseqtr.com/

About SPMG Media

As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
Source:Kase Qtr Productions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
