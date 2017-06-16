 
News By Tag
* Art
* Philanthropy
* Gift
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Montclair Art Museum Receives Matching Gift

Donate by June 30 to Make Your Gift Go Further; Support Art Exhibitions and Education
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- An anonymous group of donors will make a 50 percent match for every donation to the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) before the end of the fiscal year, June 30. The gift marks a capstone on the Museum's unprecedented "Year of Matisse."

         Donations to MAM's annual fund support all the Museum's exhibitions and programs, including

·       Funding scholarships for award-winning Yard School of Art classes, which foster creativity and enhance academic achievement

·       Mounting outstanding shows, such as the critically acclaimed, exclusive MAM exhibition Matisse and American Art

·       Creative Aging programs such as Bridges, Art in the Afternoon, and Drop-in Studios that promote lifelong learning

·       Hosting dynamic lectures like the new Cross Currents Series

"We are so grateful to all our donors, members, and supporters, " said Lora Urbanelli, director of the Montclair Art Museum. "Truly, we could not have done all we did this year without the generosity of our community."

Donors can give online at https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/donate, call 973-259-5151, or mail a check to Montclair Art Museum, 3 S. Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042. Gifts must be made by June 30, 2017 to be matched.
End
Source:
Email:***@montclairartmuseum.org Email Verified
Phone:9732595119
Tags:Art, Philanthropy, Gift
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Montclair Art Museum News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share