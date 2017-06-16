News By Tag
Montclair Art Museum Receives Matching Gift
Donate by June 30 to Make Your Gift Go Further; Support Art Exhibitions and Education
Donations to MAM's annual fund support all the Museum's exhibitions and programs, including
· Funding scholarships for award-winning Yard School of Art classes, which foster creativity and enhance academic achievement
· Mounting outstanding shows, such as the critically acclaimed, exclusive MAM exhibition Matisse and American Art
· Creative Aging programs such as Bridges, Art in the Afternoon, and Drop-in Studios that promote lifelong learning
· Hosting dynamic lectures like the new Cross Currents Series
"We are so grateful to all our donors, members, and supporters, " said Lora Urbanelli, director of the Montclair Art Museum. "Truly, we could not have done all we did this year without the generosity of our community."
Donors can give online at https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/
