Montclair Art Museum Receives Matching Gift

Donate by June 30 to Make Your Gift Go Further; Support Art Exhibitions and Education

-- An anonymous group of donors will make a 50 percent match for every donation to the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) before the end of the fiscal year, June 30. The gift marks a capstone on the Museum's unprecedented "Year of Matisse."Donations to MAM's annual fund support all the Museum's exhibitions and programs, including· Funding scholarships for award-winning Yard School of Art classes, which foster creativity and enhance academic achievement· Mounting outstanding shows, such as the critically acclaimed, exclusive MAM exhibition· Creative Aging programs such as Bridges, Art in the Afternoon, and Drop-in Studios that promote lifelong learning· Hosting dynamic lectures like the new Cross Currents Series"We are so grateful to all our donors, members, and supporters, " said Lora Urbanelli, director of the Montclair Art Museum. "Truly, we could not have done all we did this year without the generosity of our community."Donors can give online at https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/ donate , call 973-259-5151, or mail a check to Montclair Art Museum, 3 S. Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042. Gifts must be made by June 30, 2017 to be matched.