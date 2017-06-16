 
Industry News





$2,000 Scholarship Winner, Abigail Van Hook

 
 
Woodruff Johnson & Evans Dexter Evans and Abigail Van Hook
Woodruff Johnson & Evans Dexter Evans and Abigail Van Hook
AURORA, Ill. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodruff Johnson & Evans, with offices in Aurora, Chicago, and Champaign,  is proud to have again sponsored the third annual DuPage County Bar Foundation Scholarship. This year a $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Abigail Van Hook at the DuPage County Bar Association 2017 President's Ball in Oak Brook on Friday, June 9th. This scholarship is a joint venture between the foundation and the law firm. Firm partner, Casey Woodruff, serves on the board that launched a drive to have more DuPage county firms fund awards to deserving DuPage area law students. Ms. Van Hook is a law student at University of Illinois College of Law at Urbana-Champaign.

Congratulations Abigail Van Hook!

© 2017 Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices. The law firm responsible for this message is the Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices 4234 Meridian Parkway, Ste. 134 Aurora, IL 60504, (630) 585-2320. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Call the firm at (866) 891-9211 for more information or to find out more about our law firm visit our website: https://www.woodrufflawyers.com.

