$2,000 Scholarship Winner, Abigail Van Hook

Woodruff Johnson & Evans, with offices in Aurora, Chicago, and Champaign, is proud to have again sponsored the third annual DuPage County Bar Foundation Scholarship. This year a $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Abigail Van Hook at the DuPage County Bar Association 2017 President's Ball in Oak Brook on Friday, June 9th. This scholarship is a joint venture between the foundation and the law firm. Firm partner, Casey Woodruff, serves on the board that launched a drive to have more DuPage county firms fund awards to deserving DuPage area law students. Ms. Van Hook is a law student at University of Illinois College of Law at Urbana-Champaign. Congratulations Abigail Van Hook!