Legitimate Garage Repair Companies Fighting Back Against Garage Door Repair Fraud

-- Fraud and misrepresentation in the garage door service and repair industry is a growing problem across the U.S. To protect their client's interests, legitimate garage door repair companies, like Capital Garage Works, a garage repair, replacement and installation company in the D.C. Metro Area, are educating their customers on how to tell a legitimate repair service from one that is trying to overcharge them for services they don't need.The Dallas Morning News, in a series of reports, highlights a garage door company known as GDS or Garage Door Services that is falsely representing itself across at least 30 states, preying upon unsuspecting homeowners. GDS and companies like it are taking advantage of internet advertising protocols, purchasing and promoting domain names similar to reputable companies, then offering customers poor service, inferior products and unnecessary and overpriced repairs.David Pomerance, operations manager of Capital Garage Works, a locally owned metro DC area garage door repair service, has a few suggestions for how homeowners can take several steps to protect themselves from unscrupulous companies when looking for a garage door repair company. "First, you can ask for referrals from family and friends, or take advantage of services like Angie's List," he said. "Second, they can evaluate the tech that comes to your home to provide an estimate. Legitimate garage door companies, like Capital Garage Works, will dispatch a tech wearing a uniform, driving a vehicle with a company logo. The tech will provide a written estimate, complete with a diagnosis of the issue with your garage door and a detailed list of parts and labor that will correct the problem. The tech should not collect payment in full if the work cannot be performed immediately and an estimated completion date should be provided as well."One of the most reliable measures of a company's service quality are testimonials and ratings from their customers. Capital Garage Works measures its success based on customer satisfaction with its services. It currently holds a 4.9 out of five rating on Google.###Capital Garage Works is a full-service garage door repair, replacement and installation company serving the DC Metro area since 2003. The company prides itself on its professionalism and focus on complete customer satisfaction. Capital Garage Works is a 24-hour full-service company offering free in-home estimates, convenient appointment windows, highly trained technicians and the best selection of garage doors and parts the industry has to offer. Capital Garage Works offers complete transparency to customers, providing accurate and honest recommendations for repair or replacement of garage doors, garage door parts such as springs and cables as well as garage door opener systems. Capital Garage Works continues to earn the trust of its customers even after the sale by offering the best material and workmanship warranties available in the industry.Capital Garage Works wants to be the company customers turn to as a one-stop shop for all their garage door needs for years to come. For a free estimate, please call 888-339-3059 to schedule an appointment with one of our team members.