June 2017





Costa Rica is the perfect wedding and honeymoon destination

 
 
TAMARINDO AND NOSARA, Costa Rica - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Costa Rica has shown an increase in the chosen destination for weddings and honeymoon trips. During 2012, 10.7% of the tourists who arrived in the country, about 166,000 people, came to spend their honeymoon in this tiny country.

Although the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) does not have the exact number of foreigners arriving in the country to celebrate their wedding, they say that this is also a growing market, especially among US couples.  ICT affirms that the Americans like to celebrate their wedding and honeymoon in Costa Rica while Europeans prefer to marry in their country and then travel to Tico soil for their honeymoon.

"The exotic locations, the beauty of its beaches, the romantic atmosphere and the favorable climate are just some of the reasons why more couples choose to "say yes" in this country. In addition, Costa Rica offers luxury services that allow couples to combine nature and high quality, "says Trevor Bernard, owner of Costa Rica Vacations. (https://costaricavacations.com/) ,  an in-country travel agency with a decade of experience in the tourism industry that offers several romantic travel options.

One of the honeymoon trip packages (https://costaricavacations.com/package/costa-rica-honeymoon/) includes a visit to the Arenal Volcano which has a rainforest climate and the exquisite beaches of the Nicoya Peninsula. This beach has volcanic sand with calm and safe water, ideal for swimming and practicing a variety of water sports such as kayaking, fishing and diving. This travel package covers 9 days.

About Costa Rica Vacations:

Costa Rica Vacations is a privately held travel agency based in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, and one of largest agencies the country.  Over the past decade they have been providing customized vacation packages to thousands of people who trust them with all their travel itineraries.  As a local agency, Costa Rica Vacations makes a point of visiting each and every property listed on their site to ensure the highest quality in customer service. https://costaricavacations.com/

Jun 23, 2017 News



