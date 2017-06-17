News By Tag
Costa Rica is the perfect wedding and honeymoon destination
Although the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) does not have the exact number of foreigners arriving in the country to celebrate their wedding, they say that this is also a growing market, especially among US couples. ICT affirms that the Americans like to celebrate their wedding and honeymoon in Costa Rica while Europeans prefer to marry in their country and then travel to Tico soil for their honeymoon.
"The exotic locations, the beauty of its beaches, the romantic atmosphere and the favorable climate are just some of the reasons why more couples choose to "say yes" in this country. In addition, Costa Rica offers luxury services that allow couples to combine nature and high quality, "says Trevor Bernard, owner of Costa Rica Vacations. (https://costaricavacations.com/)
About Costa Rica Vacations:
Costa Rica Vacations is a privately held travel agency based in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, and one of largest agencies the country. Over the past decade they have been providing customized vacation packages to thousands of people who trust them with all their travel itineraries. As a local agency, Costa Rica Vacations makes a point of visiting each and every property listed on their site to ensure the highest quality in customer service. https://costaricavacations.com/
