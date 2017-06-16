News By Tag
Rancho Tecate: Turning Wine Connoisseurs into Winemakers
In 2012, Tecate was officially declared a "Magic Town" by the Ministry of Mexican Tourism. A place rich with natural and cultural attractions, such as beautiful landscapes, archaeological sites (such as that of Vallecitos-) and the origins of wine production in the region. Rancho Tecate is inviting wine lovers everywhere to come be a part of this amazing winemaking legacy.
Spend a spectacular afternoon traveling vineyards and living the viniculture at the Rancho Tecate. Live the experience of creating wine, all in just 90 minutes.
Rancho Tecate has designed an exclusive experience for true wine lovers in which each person will be able to design his or her own wine from three options.
For more information about Rancho Tecate,
visit ranchotecate.mx/
See some of Rancho Tecate's magic in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/
