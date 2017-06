Rancho Tecate: Turning Wine Connoisseurs into Winemakers

Contact

-- If you enjoy wine and have ever wondered what it would be like to make your own bottle from scratch, you are not alone. Wine tasting offerings can be found in many places, but as one of the region's wine production pioneers, Rancho Tecate is now giving wine connoisseurs a chance to really experience the art of wine-making first hand. The unique climate, history and accessibility of Tecate make it the ideal destination for wine lovers to discover and experience the wonder of winemaking. At Rancho Tecate, you will learn from the best. We have a history of winemaking that dates back to the early 20th century, when Don Alberto Tena Bonilla was put Tecate on the map as one of Mexico's winemaking powerhouses whose success and recognition transcended that of the country and would serve as inspiration for the wine industry in the region. This is just part of the magic of Tecate.In 2012, Tecate was officially declared a "Magic Town" by the Ministry of Mexican Tourism. A place rich with natural and cultural attractions, such as beautiful landscapes, archaeological sites (such as that of Vallecitos-) and the origins of wine production in the region. Rancho Tecate is inviting wine lovers everywhere to come be a part of this amazing winemaking legacy.Spend a spectacular afternoon traveling vineyards and living the viniculture at the Rancho Tecate. Live the experience of creating wine, all in just 90 minutes.Rancho Tecate has designed an exclusive experience for true wine lovers in which each person will be able to design his or her own wine from three options.For more information about Rancho Tecate,visit ranchotecate.mx/ en/ or call (619) 376.2277See some of Rancho Tecate's magic in this video: