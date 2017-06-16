News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Five Way Foods Expands Distribution Across New England with Associated Buyers
Local, All-natural Broth Moves From Farmers' Markets to Supermarkets
Local, All-natural Broth Moves From Farmers' Markets to Supermarkets
Boston MA, June 19, 2017: Five Way Foods, LLC, producer of all-natural vegetable and bone
broths, announces that it has finalized a distribution agreement with Associated Buyers.
Associated Buyers distributes to over 500 retail stores and supermarket chains around New
England. These stores can now carry Five Way Foods Beef, Chicken, Fish, and Vegetable
broths. The healthy broth will be available to hundreds of stores as of June 12th.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Associated Buyers supplier and retail community," says Five
Way Foods Founder, John Hopkins. "Consumers are seeking out healthy and nutritious
premade broths for cooking meals and drinking as a beverage. This agreement will dramatically
expand the availability of our products and provide New England customers with a locally
sourced option."
Associated Buyers is the leading natural and organics distributor for the New England region;
with a 40-year track record of supplying natural, specialty, gourmet, and retail grocery stores
with leading food products. "We look for quality, all-natural products for our suppliers," says
Karta Ownes, CEO of Associated Buyers "Five Way Foods broths are a welcome addition to our
distribution list and the only refrigerated broth we currently offer."
Five Way Foods, LLC has been proudly handcrafting broth in Boston, MA since 2015. Our
slow-simmered broths are made to bring unparalleled flavor to your meals. Learn more about
how bone broth can invigorate and restore your body at http://www.fivewayfoods.com
.
Press Contact:
Cheryl Rafuse
Howl Content
978-219-9482
cheryl@howlcontent.com
Contact
John Hopkins
***@5wayfoods.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse