Five Way Foods Expands Distribution Across New England with Associated Buyers

End

-- Five Way Foods Expands Distribution Across New England with Associated BuyersLocal, All-natural Broth Moves From Farmers' Markets to SupermarketsBoston MA, June 19, 2017: Five Way Foods, LLC, producer of all-natural vegetable and bonebroths, announces that it has finalized a distribution agreement with Associated Buyers.Associated Buyers distributes to over 500 retail stores and supermarket chains around NewEngland. These stores can now carry Five Way Foods Beef, Chicken, Fish, and Vegetablebroths. The healthy broth will be available to hundreds of stores as of June 12th."We are thrilled to be part of the Associated Buyers supplier and retail community," says FiveWay Foods Founder, John Hopkins. "Consumers are seeking out healthy and nutritiouspremade broths for cooking meals and drinking as a beverage. This agreement will dramaticallyexpand the availability of our products and provide New England customers with a locallysourced option."Associated Buyers is the leading natural and organics distributor for the New England region;with a 40-year track record of supplying natural, specialty, gourmet, and retail grocery storeswith leading food products. "We look for quality, all-natural products for our suppliers," saysKarta Ownes, CEO of Associated Buyers "Five Way Foods broths are a welcome addition to ourdistribution list and the only refrigerated broth we currently offer."Five Way Foods, LLC has been proudly handcrafting broth in Boston, MA since 2015. Ourslow-simmered broths are made to bring unparalleled flavor to your meals. Learn more abouthow bone broth can invigorate and restore your body at http://www.fivewayfoods.com Press Contact:Cheryl RafuseHowl Content978-219-9482cheryl@howlcontent.com