June 2017





Five Way Foods Expands Distribution Across New England with Associated Buyers

Local, All-natural Broth Moves From Farmers' Markets to Supermarkets
 
 
Tags:
Bone Broth
Food
Wellness

Industry:
Food

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Partnerships

BOSTON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Five Way Foods Expands Distribution Across New England with Associated Buyers

Local, All-natural Broth Moves From Farmers' Markets to Supermarkets

Boston MA, June 19, 2017: Five Way Foods, LLC, producer of all-natural vegetable and bone

broths, announces that it has finalized a distribution agreement with Associated Buyers.

Associated Buyers distributes to over 500 retail stores and supermarket chains around New

England. These stores can now carry Five Way Foods Beef, Chicken, Fish, and Vegetable

broths. The healthy broth will be available to hundreds of stores as of June 12th.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Associated Buyers supplier and retail community," says Five

Way Foods Founder, John Hopkins. "Consumers are seeking out healthy and nutritious

premade broths for cooking meals and drinking as a beverage. This agreement will dramatically

expand the availability of our products and provide New England customers with a locally

sourced option."

Associated Buyers is the leading natural and organics distributor for the New England region;

with a 40-year track record of supplying natural, specialty, gourmet, and retail grocery stores

with leading food products. "We look for quality, all-natural products for our suppliers," says

Karta Ownes, CEO of Associated Buyers "Five Way Foods broths are a welcome addition to our

distribution list and the only refrigerated broth we currently offer."

Five Way Foods, LLC has been proudly handcrafting broth in Boston, MA since 2015. Our

slow-simmered broths are made to bring unparalleled flavor to your meals. Learn more about

how bone broth can invigorate and restore your body at http://www.fivewayfoods.com


.

Press Contact:

Cheryl Rafuse

Howl Content

978-219-9482

cheryl@howlcontent.com

John Hopkins
***@5wayfoods.com
