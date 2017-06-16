News By Tag
Lennar's Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek Grand Opens This Weekend
"We're very excited about this event and to show off our brand-new beautiful model homes," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "These homes come with a high level of popular features and upgrades all as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer."
Homeshoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose form with new home sizes ranging approximately from 1,994 to 3,033 square feet of living space. These single and two-story homes offer between three to four bedrooms, two to three-and-a-
The Almond plan at Bordeaux offers 3,033 square feet of living space in total. It includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The design, intended specifically to accommodate multigenerational or extended families, provides the perfect space for aging parents, older children or guests.
Lennar created their Everything's Included® program to simplify the home-buying process. By including a high level of today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. At Bordeaux, homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric packages, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with full backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and much more.
Be sure to attend the Model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bordeaux Welcome Home Center located at 7489 Malva Rosa Way, off Gerber Road between Bradshaw and Elk Grove Florin Roads. For more information call 916-642-7284 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
