June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Lennar's Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek Grand Opens This Weekend

 
 
Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek will grand opening this Saturday, June 24.
Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek will grand opening this Saturday, June 24.
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to host a Model Grand Opening for their newest community to the Vineyard Creek neighborhood of Sacramento, Bordeaux, this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective homeshoppers and members of the public are invited to attend this event, tour the professionally-decorated model homes, enjoy complimentary hot dogs, ice cream and fun festivities.

"We're very excited about this event and to show off our brand-new beautiful model homes," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "These homes come with a high level of popular features and upgrades all as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer."

Homeshoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose form with new home sizes ranging approximately from 1,994 to 3,033 square feet of living space. These single and two-story homes offer between three to four bedrooms, two to three-and-a-half bathrooms and a variety of gorgeous design details that include open-concept living areas, luxurious master suites and gourmet-inspired kitchens. The collection of floorplans includes Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® in the Almond plan.

The Almond plan at Bordeaux offers 3,033 square feet of living space in total. It includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The design, intended specifically to accommodate multigenerational or extended families, provides the perfect space for aging parents, older children or guests.

Lennar created their Everything's Included® program to simplify the home-buying process. By including a high level of today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. At Bordeaux, homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric packages, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with full backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and much more.

Be sure to attend the Model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bordeaux Welcome Home Center located at 7489 Malva Rosa Way, off Gerber Road between Bradshaw and Elk Grove Florin Roads. For more information call 916-642-7284 or visit www.lennar.com/sacramento.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share