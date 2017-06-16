Harvey Named President Of Norfolk And Portsmouth Bar Association

 
NORFOLK, Va. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black LLP partner and Executive Board member James R. Harvey was named the president of the Norfolk and Portsmouth Bar Association at the recently held NPBA Annual Dinner and award ceremony. The NPBA has been serving the local legal community since 1900 and is one of the largest local bar associations in Virginia.

Harvey follows other Vandeventer Black attorneys who lead the NPBA. He has been part of the NPBA's Executive Board since 2011 and served as president of its charitable foundation. Also, he was recognized with the prestigious Walter E. Hoffman Community Service Award in 2004. In addition to the NPBA, Harvey serves as the Chair of the Norfolk Board of Zoning Appeals, and is a past Chair of the Virginia Bar Association's Construction and Public Contracts Section.  He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Tidewater Aquatic Club, which promotes competitive youth swimming.

Harvey's professional career includes extensive experience in construction, surety, government contracts, land use, defective products, professional liability and business disputes. He regularly appears in state and federal courts as well as various arbitration panels representing the needs of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, owners, developer's engineers, architects, insurers or sureties and their agents. He served on active duty as a U.S. Army Officer and in the Virginia National Guard.

For further information, contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia and North Carolina.

