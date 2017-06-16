2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features LONG BEACH STATE Head Coach Troy Buckley

The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Troy Buckley of Long Beach State as well as Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more.

Troy Buckley is of the most respected pitching coaches in the nation. In 2017, he entered his seventh season as the head coach of Long Beach State. In each of his first six seasons, Buckley led the Dirtbags to both a winning record as well as two NCAA Regional appearances in 2014 and 2016. In 2016, under Buckley, the team ranked nationally as No. 17 in the country. Not only did they finish off their season in second place at the Big West Conference, but also, Long Beach State went 38-22, achieved a nine-game winning streak, and had its most wins in a season since 2008.In 2014, Buckley's Dirtbags posted a 34-26 overall record, earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the regional final, beating North Carolina twice to reach the final game. The team also lowered its team ERA by nearly a full point to 3.55 from 4.67 thanks to Buckley's superb coaching.For two years, Buckley served as the Minor League Pitching Coordinator for the Pirates where he oversaw the overall development of every arm in the Pirates farm system and worked in conjunction with the Major League ball. In 2010, Buckley returned as the head coach for Long Beach State. Buckley previously served three years at his alma mater, Santa Clara, as an assistant coach. From 1998 to 2000, Buckley was the Broncos' hitting coach, pitching consultant and recruiting coordinator. Prior to that, he coached in the Montreal Expos organization from 1996 to 1997. Buckley was also a ninth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1989.