Vandeventer Black Moves Up To 13th On Virginia's Largest Law Firms List

-- Vandeventer Black LLP has moved up to the 13th position on the list of 'Virginia's Largest Law Firms', published byThe annual survey is based on the number of Virginia-licensed attorneys participating within the Commonwealth. The firm moved up from its position as number 15 in 2016."Being recognized as one of Virginia's largest law firms demonstrates our collective effort and commitment to our clients and the community," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "As one of the larger firms in Virginia, we are committed to providing the best legal advice while also providing the kind of personal attention and value of much smaller firms."Vandeventer Black also ranks as the 15among the '50 Largest Law Firms' according to2016 listing. For more information, please contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com, or by visiting http://www.vanblk.com. Also, you may follow us at LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.