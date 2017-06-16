News By Tag
Vandeventer Black Moves Up To 13th On Virginia's Largest Law Firms List
"Being recognized as one of Virginia's largest law firms demonstrates our collective effort and commitment to our clients and the community," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "As one of the larger firms in Virginia, we are committed to providing the best legal advice while also providing the kind of personal attention and value of much smaller firms."
Vandeventer Black also ranks as the 15th among the '50 Largest Law Firms' according to Virginia Business Magazine's 2016 listing. For more information, please contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com, or by visiting http://www.vanblk.com. Also, you may follow us at LinkedIn.com/
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.
