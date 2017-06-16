 
Industry News





Wink Your Way To The Alter With Amazing Lash Studio in La Costa!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio La Costa
Amazing Lash Studio La Costa
CARLSBAD, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Stand out on your wedding day with Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions! This lash studio is like no other. With Four proprietary eyelash extension styles, you can customize your look and claim them as your own! Amazing Lash Studio has developed extremely lightweight styles with a curve and finish that are completely natural.

So forget about your mascara running and smudging and try this beauty must have. New to eyelash extensions? Be sure to do your homework and find the best of the best lash stylists.Our lash stylists undergo a comprehensive 72-hour training program to learn our proprietary application process, in addition to their professional training as a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist. The patented process results in safer application as the adhesive is never in contact with bare skin, the amount of adhesive used is minimized, and the session itself is completed quicker with less exposure to potential irritants.

How long will a set of Eyelash Extensions last?

When applied by one of our Amazing professionals, eyelash extensions will last the length of the natural growth cycle of your own eyelashes. Depending on your activity and day-to-day routine, refills should only be required every 2 to 4 weeks.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio's new location in La Costa at 3457 Via Montebello Suite 152 Carlsbad, CA 92009.

Call (760) 452-4522 or book your appointment here:  http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/carlsbad/la-costa .

Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
