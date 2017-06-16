 
REBOA Convenience Kit Assigned Federal and Military Supply System National Stock Number

 
 
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
 
BOERNE, Texas - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Prytime Medical announced the assignment of National Stock Number (NSN) 6515016632913 for its ER-REBOA™ Convenience Kit by the Defense Logistics Information Service (DLIS). The new NSN allows the U.S. military and other federal agencies to order this Kit directly from their supply system. REBOA stands for Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta, and is used to temporarily occlude large blood vessels, including during hemorrhage. David Spencer, President and CEO of Prytime Medical, stated: "The assignment of an NSN for our kit is a significant milestone. It provides an important adjunct for US Military REBOA practitioners worldwide." The ER-REBOA™ Convenience Kit is compatible with the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, and provides clinicians a single place for all the components needed for gaining access, placement and fixation of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter during a REBOA procedure.
"The NSN assignment for this Kit simplifies the acquisition process for our military REBOA users, ensuring they have access to this life saving procedure kit." stated Chris Murphy, President at Combat Medical. "We are proud to continue to support combat wounded and those who care for them."
The ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit is packaged separately from the ER-REBOA™ Catheter and is designed to be used in conjunction with the ER-REBOA™ Catheter.

Ordering information

Item Name: ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit

Item number: KT1835C

NSN number: 6515016632913

Order info: fulfillment@combatmedicalsystems.com
    Phone: 855.428.6074


About REBOA

REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.

About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)

Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.

Website: http://prytimemedical.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prytimemedical
Click to Share