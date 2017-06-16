News By Tag
REBOA Convenience Kit Assigned Federal and Military Supply System National Stock Number
"The NSN assignment for this Kit simplifies the acquisition process for our military REBOA users, ensuring they have access to this life saving procedure kit." stated Chris Murphy, President at Combat Medical. "We are proud to continue to support combat wounded and those who care for them."
The ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit is packaged separately from the ER-REBOA™ Catheter and is designed to be used in conjunction with the ER-REBOA™ Catheter.
Ordering information
Item Name: ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit
Item number: KT1835C
NSN number: 6515016632913
Order info: fulfillment@
Phone: 855.428.6074
About REBOA
REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.
About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)
Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.
Website: http://prytimemedical.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
