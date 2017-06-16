 
News By Tag
* Keane Group
* The Doctors Company
* Chairman's Circle Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Medical Malpractice Insurer Names Keane Insurance Group a Chairman's Circle Agency

Chairman's Circle Agency Award Recognition from The Doctors Company
 
ST. LOUIS - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doctors Company, the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurance carrier in the Nation, has recently awarded St. Louis based, Keane Insurance Group, with the prestigious Chairman's Circle Agency status for 2016 – 2017.  The award makes The Keane Insurance Group one of only 43 independent agencies in the U.S. to achieve the recognition, which is based on new business production and total premium volume with the company.

A Chairman's Circle Agency receives benefits that include special recognition, marketing co-op funds, co-branded marketing materials and campaigns, as well as a listing as a Chairman's Circle Agency on The Doctors Company website.  Because of these unique benefits, most independent brokers strive to achieve this level of recognition each year.

The Keane Insurance Group has partnered with The Doctors Company for many years to bring medical professional/medical malpractice insurance to physicians and groups all over the Country.  Brian Dames, COO of The Keane Insurance Group said, "Being named to the Chairman's Circle by The Doctors Company is an honor that we are very proud of, and we appreciate the close working relationship that we have developed with The Doctors Company over the years."

With more than 4,500 physician, hospital, and senior care clients, the Keane Insurance Group is one of the largest independent brokers of medical professional liability insurance in the Nation.  Licensed in all 50 states, Keane has offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, and Los Angeles and has been providing risk management solutions to the healthcare industry since 1995.

For more information about the Keane Insurance Group contact Monte Shields, Manager, Agency Marketing, at 800-966-7731 or monteshields@keanegroup,com or visit www.keanrgroup.com .

Contact
Monte Shields
Manager, Agency Marketing
800-966-7731
***@keanegroup.com
End
Source:The Keane Insurance Group, Inc.
Email:***@keanegroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Keane Group, The Doctors Company, Chairman's Circle Agency
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Keane Insurance Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share