News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Medical Malpractice Insurer Names Keane Insurance Group a Chairman's Circle Agency
Chairman's Circle Agency Award Recognition from The Doctors Company
A Chairman's Circle Agency receives benefits that include special recognition, marketing co-op funds, co-branded marketing materials and campaigns, as well as a listing as a Chairman's Circle Agency on The Doctors Company website. Because of these unique benefits, most independent brokers strive to achieve this level of recognition each year.
The Keane Insurance Group has partnered with The Doctors Company for many years to bring medical professional/
With more than 4,500 physician, hospital, and senior care clients, the Keane Insurance Group is one of the largest independent brokers of medical professional liability insurance in the Nation. Licensed in all 50 states, Keane has offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, and Los Angeles and has been providing risk management solutions to the healthcare industry since 1995.
For more information about the Keane Insurance Group contact Monte Shields, Manager, Agency Marketing, at 800-966-7731 or monteshields@
Contact
Monte Shields
Manager, Agency Marketing
800-966-7731
***@keanegroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse