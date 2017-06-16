Medical Malpractice Insurer Names Keane Insurance Group a Chairman's Circle Agency

Chairman's Circle Agency Award Recognition from The Doctors Company

-- The Doctors Company, the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurance carrier in the Nation, has recently awarded St. Louis based, Keane Insurance Group, with the prestigious Chairman's Circle Agency status for 2016 – 2017. The award makes The Keane Insurance Group one of only 43 independent agencies in the U.S. to achieve the recognition, which is based on new business production and total premium volume with the company.A Chairman's Circle Agency receives benefits that include special recognition, marketing co-op funds, co-branded marketing materials and campaigns, as well as a listing as a Chairman's Circle Agency on The Doctors Company website. Because of these unique benefits, most independent brokers strive to achieve this level of recognition each year.The Keane Insurance Group has partnered with The Doctors Company for many years to bring medical professional/medical malpractice insurance to physicians and groups all over the Country. Brian Dames, COO of The Keane Insurance Group said, "Being named to the Chairman's Circle by The Doctors Company is an honor that we are very proud of, and we appreciate the close working relationship that we have developed with The Doctors Company over the years."With more than 4,500 physician, hospital, and senior care clients, the Keane Insurance Group is one of the largest independent brokers of medical professional liability insurance in the Nation. Licensed in all 50 states, Keane has offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, and Los Angeles and has been providing risk management solutions to the healthcare industry since 1995.For more information about the Keane Insurance Group contact Monte Shields, Manager, Agency Marketing, at 800-966-7731 or monteshields@keanegroup,com or visit www.keanrgroup.com .