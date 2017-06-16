News By Tag
Boston's Newest Wedding and Event Venue Opens on the North Shore: The Barn at Bradstreet Farm
Restored 18th-century barn and farm in Rowley, Mass. available to book as of August 1
• A fully restored barn;
• An expansive, level lot with an arbor for ceremonies and room for tents and parking;
• An enormous patio overlooking stunning conservation land, farm animals, and seasonal crops;
• A private, two-bedroom overnight accommodation space in an antique farmhouse;
• New England style flower gardens;
• A grape vineyard adjacent to outdoor ceremony area; and
• Fire pit, lawn games and walking paths.
Bradstreet Farm is the second-oldest continually operating farm in the U.S. Originally deeded by King Charles I of England to Humphrey Bradstreet in 1635, it consists of 113 acres of conservation land and a seven-acre private parcel including the farmhouse and barn as a private residence with historic preservation restrictions. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2016-2017, the Barn at Bradstreet Farm was lovingly restored by a master carpenter with 30+ years of experience in historic renovations. The new owners are now ready to share this landmark property for private events.
"There's simply nothing like the Barn at Bradstreet Farm available on the North Shore," said Tiffany Learned, Events Manager at the Barn at Bradstreet Farm and Owner of wedding and event planning business Detailed Engagements. "It's a beautiful property with plenty of space for events and unique historical significance. When I first saw it, I knew it was the perfect setting for a barn wedding and other celebrations."
The Barn at Bradstreet Farm will host a preview party for wedding and event planners on Wednesday, July 12 from 5.30-8.30pm. Please email hello@barnatbradstreetfarn.com for an invite and more information.
About the Barn at Bradstreet Farm
About the Barn at Bradstreet Farm

The Barn at Bradstreet Farm (http://www.barnatbradstreetfarm.com) is Boston's newest wedding and event venue. Located in Rowley, Mass., Bradstreet Farm is the second-oldest continually operating farm in the U.S. The seven-acre property features a fully restored 18th century barn, sprawling grounds with room for event tents, ample parking and an enormous patio overlooking conservation land, farm animals and seasonal crops. Learn more at www.barnatbradstreetfarm.com
Contact
Michelle Faulkner
***@barnatbradstreetfarm.com
