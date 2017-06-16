News By Tag
"Hot Deals": July Exhibition at James Ratliff Gallery, Sedona, AZ
.
Jim and Pat Ratliff, gallery owners, are celebrating summer's sizzling temperatures. The dog days of summer provide a special occasion to not only view the stable of some 28 gallery regulars, but people will also have the chance to purchase a HOT DEAL!
Who are the gallery regulars, you might ask? They are artists like Judy Choate, known for her palette of brilliant, sweeping colors of expansive landscapes. Vibrant new work by Judy will be exhibited beginning with this July 7th opening.
Notable landscapes by such artists as Bruce Marion, Jody Ahrens, Greg Heil and Lelija Roy reflect the manner in which artists interpret landscape on canvas.
There are the works of internationally-
Hand-made jewelry: it's hard to resist the appeal Adriana Walker, Sally Peck, Sandra Den Hartog present. Works include abstract, figurative, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, bronze and stone sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, whimsical masks, complement original jewelry.
Rare collectibles are featured in the Collector's Corner. The Collector's Corner displays rare pieces from various parts of the world including Africa, and Mexico.
Award-winning Navajo artist David K. John, shares the heritage of his people and respect for Nature in his work.
This is what happens when a gallery owner has collected, enjoyed and cultivated art and artists for more than 50 years. The companionship of the art and investment value in the work are topics Jim and Pat Ratliff are happy to discuss.
Don't leave Sedona without stopping in to the James Ratliff Gallery. It will difficult to leave empty-handed!
For further information, contact the James Ratliff Gallery:ph.928-
e-mail: FineArt@
Contact
James Ratliff
928-282-1404
fineart@jamesratliffgallery.com
