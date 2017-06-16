FCC Environment Demonstrates Dishonesty After Damaging Waste Recycling Centre Customer's Car

FCC Environment, responsible for waste recycling nationwide, has demonstrated total dishonesty regarding one of its lorries significantly damaging a private individual's car near the Burnham Household Recycling Centre, Bucks.

Contact

Jon Nock

***@idiscreativemarketing.co.uk Jon Nock

End

-- Mr J Nock, aged 43 from Bourne End, Bucks, was en route to the Recycling Centre along Crow Piece Lane when a large FCC Environment lorry approached his Volvo XC90 on the 24th April 2017 at approximately 11:15am. The lorry, registration YJ12 KGZ was driven by Mr Kuklinowski who proceeded to pass the stationery XC90 that was positioned in a passing place, however the FCC vehicle collided with the Volvo and damaged the side wing and rear section of the vehicle. On impact Mr Kuklinowski immediately got out of the vehicle and apologised. Photographs and details were taken by both parties however FCC later denied that the incident occurred as there was no damage to their lorry and hence will not admit liability.As there were no witnesses until after the accident, FCC have stated that it was not their driver's fault which has been backed up by their insurance company. Mr Nock comments: "I think it is disgusting that a company such as FCC Environment should lie so they do not have to pay for the damage to my car. They are a large company who clearly do not care about the cost to me or the stress it has caused my family. I would warn all drivers visiting any waste recycling centre in the UK serviced by FCC to watch out for inconsiderate FCC drivers who could potentially damage vehicles and deny all knowledge."Mr Nock continues to request his insurance company, AXA, fight this decision however they state that for the majority of 'on coming accidents' these day's fault is spilt 50-50. After challenging FCC Environment to communicate the truth Stuart Freeman, Transport Supervisor, commented: I have not denied anything and have no idea as to why you have said that, I have filled all forms in on line as requested by my company and done nothing else. No one has called me to ask my opinion if this incident has happened or not. I can only assume that this is something that insurers are trying to get out of."The FCC Public Relations Officer, Julie Fourcade, is also attempting to deflect the unethical decision onto the advice of their insurance company: "I believe our insurers have been in touch with yours to make you an offer based on the statements presented from both sides. I am sorry to hear that you are unhappy with the offer but at this stage you would need to take this up with your insurers as the matter is in their hands.Mr Nock concludes: "This proves that both FCC and their insurers are dishonest. It appears that either party will not tell the truth so FCC does not incur costs. I think it is outrageous as I have already paid £200, lost my 17 years no claim bonus and can look forward to sky high insurance payments in the future. FFC clearly do not care about members of the public or their safety, what if I or my young children had been injured, what then? They are totally dishonest and money is all they are interested in. So again drivers visiting recycling centres, especially in Burnham, beware."- ENDS -