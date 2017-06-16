News By Tag
Triumph Construction Corp. Receives Rising Star Award at 2017 New York Construction Awards
Annual event honors Construction, Architecture & Engineering Industry innovators, leaders and rising stars.
"We are honored to be recognized by our peers in the construction industry," stated Triumph Construction Founder and President Carlo Cuzzi. "Every day, all year, we prove to the City of New York and private contractors that no one works harder than Triumph Construction or is more committed to delivering a quality job. On behalf of the entire Triumph team, we thank the New York Construction Awards for naming us a Rising Star and for including Triumph Construction in such prestigious company."
The Rising Star Award recognizes stars in Construction, Design and Development based on accelerated growth, highlighting the industries' fasted growing companies. This year's ceremony was held at Bloomberg headquarters, 120 Park Avenue in Manhattan, and featured keynote speaker Carlo A. Scissura, Esq., President & CEO of the New York Building Congress.
Triumph Construction Corp. is active in every borough of New York City and is a sought-after partner in everything from gas and electric service work to major capital improvement projects and large-scale private sector construction jobs. Founded in 1999 by Carlo Cuzzi, Triumph Construction employs approximately 300 people and takes pride in supporting local causes and organizations. More information on Triumph Construction is available at www.TriumphConstructionNY.com.
Joining Triumph Construction Founder and President Carlo Cuzzi (center) at the New York Construction Awards are (left to right) Triumph Construction Private Division Operations Manager Mark Ficken; Triumph Construction Controller Jill Paz; Triumph Construction Project Accountant Krystina Cuzzi; Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio; Triumph Constriction Office Manager Shirley Jacobs; and Triumph Construction Supervisor Carmine Ferraro.
