News By Tag
* Robots
* Stem
* ai
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Agreement with Smart Robotics Co. Ltd. of Japan
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA to offer Smart Robotics' Accessories and Products for the NAO Robot Smart Robotics to Present at the 2017 NAO User and Development Congress to be held at UMASS Lowell's Nerve Center September 21-22
The initial products include a microphone headset designed to be worn by the NAO robot that enables the NAO robot to broadcast its voice during large group performances or stage appearances via a connected public address system and an IoT command controller box that enables NAO users to select via 'one touch buttons' specific pre-programmed NAO behaviors and presentations.
"The availability of these accessory additions advance the utility of the NAO robot in targeted use cases. For example, the IoT controller is ideal for use in retail stores, hotels, banking lobbies, skilled nursing facilities, corporate demonstration and education centers and trade shows where NAO can deliver the desired information at the touch of a button," said Mike Radice, managing director, ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA. "The attachable head-set microphone expands NAO's ability to broadcast what it is saying to large audiences," Radice concluded.
The company also stated that it is pleased to be at the forefront of NAO robot related software and products with Smart Robotics adding to its growing worldwide arrangements with NAO robot software developers which already includes HOOMANO of France, QBMT of Belgium and RXRobots of Canada.
"We are pleased to be in association with ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA in the U.S. This agreement also provides the opportunity for cooperation and support to the growing community of international U.S. NAO robot users customers who seek to utilize the NAO robot in the Japanese market," said Atsushi Tanizaki, president and ceo, Smart Robotics, Co., Ltd
About ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA.com
ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA is a business unit of ChartaCloud Robotics LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. ROBOTTECA specializes in sales, support, service, and deployment of robots and robot behavior software for social, STEM education, retail, medical, autism therapy engagement, health care, telepresence, tele-health, in-home companion and hospitality and trade show/ event use cases. Additional information may be found at: www.robotteca.com
About Smart Robotics Co. LTd.
Founded in 2016 and located in Tokyo, Japan, Smart Robotics Co. Ltd. specializes in the planning, development, sales, and production of robots, robot related hardware and software. The company also engages in the planning, development and sales of IoT devices. The company is a primary re-seller in Japan of both the NAO and Pepper robots from SoftBank Robotics.
Contact
Mike Radice
ChartaCloud Robotics | ROBOTTECA
***@chartacloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse