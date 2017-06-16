Votion Hosts Barbecue to Honor Military Members

Votion honors veteran and active military members with its annual barbecue.

-- According to the most recent census in 2014, Portland-metro area is the home of 331,582 veterans. In light of Portland's 27 public Memorial Day events, Votion wanted to show its devotion to those former and active military personnel by kicking off its second annual Memorial Day event. This year, Votion held a barbecue at Estacada State Park, off the coast of Cannon Beach. This annual event is meant to specifically honor and thank Votion employees that have served or are serving in the military, and provide appreciation to other military members in our community. Friends and family were invited to attend this family-friendly event.Barbecue activities include corn hole, hiking, Frisbee, an employee soccer match and of course delicious food. The barbecue consisted of sizzling hamburgers and hotdogs, creamy red potato salad, tangy macaroni salad, savory fried chicken and warm homemade cookies for dessert. "Having family in the military myself, I believe in never forgetting those that lost their lives for our country." stated Cassie B., Votion's CEO. "This event gives us the opportunity to not only recognize military members within our firm, but also to honor all veterans in our community."Successful companies are changing the way they speak with the outside world – shifting from "marketing" to "mattering."To do this, Votion helps develop our clients into brands worth caring about by speaking directly to their audience through various touch points worth experiencing.Votion specializes in branding through business-to-consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally.