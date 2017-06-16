Country(s)
Votion Hosts Barbecue to Honor Military Members
Votion honors veteran and active military members with its annual barbecue.
Barbecue activities include corn hole, hiking, Frisbee, an employee soccer match and of course delicious food. The barbecue consisted of sizzling hamburgers and hotdogs, creamy red potato salad, tangy macaroni salad, savory fried chicken and warm homemade cookies for dessert. "Having family in the military myself, I believe in never forgetting those that lost their lives for our country." stated Cassie B., Votion's CEO. "This event gives us the opportunity to not only recognize military members within our firm, but also to honor all veterans in our community."
