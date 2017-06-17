 
Industry News





SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. Provides Crucial, Emergency Landline Service

It is Critically Important to Have a Landline Phone in Texas!
 
 
HOUSTON - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PARTNERSHIP THAT WORKS: EVERYBODY'S PHONE COMPANY, INC IN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH TROPTIONS CORPORATION HEREBY LEADS THE WAY TO  CUTTING-EDGE AND WALLET-FRIENDLY PHONE COMMUNICATION SERVICES

Troption Corporation under the Aegis of SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. (Trading on the Pink Sheets as - SWHI) d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, Inc., a Provider of Landline Prepaid Telephone Services Explores the Possibility of Reaching out to the Teeming "Un-banked" by offering Affordable Phone Services: Specifically Designed for the less fortunate.

HOUSTON, TX, USA - With the prevalence of mobile phone use around the globe, we tend to forget the importance of our reliable landline phone service.
While mobile phones are at the forefront of phone communication these days, landlines still play a very important role in telecommunications. Overall, local and long distance calls are cheaper. Security systems require landlines and they are more difficult to hack than mobile phones. Not to mention that if you dial 9-1-1 from a landline phone, the emergency responders can pinpoint your exact location unlike a mobile phone.

Although mobile phones may be used more in today's society, there will always be a need for landlines. Cheaper than cell service and since no credit checks, can help migrants and needy, incarcerated, ankle monitors, elderly and handicap in rural area this may affect many even urban areas could use help. Security in an emergency with reliable 911 communications as well as give you superior sound quality and clarity. It works even during an electrical outage.

"Make a Corded Phone Part of Your Storm Plan; when bad weather hits, will your family be prepared? Severe storms and heavy winds can easily disrupt electrical service. Or a power outage could occur for other reasons. One item to be sure and have on hand is a corded landline phone, since it does not require electricity and could be your backup Method of communication during and after a storm; ankle bracelet monitoring or emergency monitoring", the president finally submitted.

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:SWHI)

Everybody's Phone Company

Norman George, Pres.

Phone: (713) 268-1610

Email: landlinewanted@gmail.com

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes,expects,potential,plans,suggests,may,should,could,intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

