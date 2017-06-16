 
John van de Velde, PNP-C, Joins Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida

 
 
John van de Velde, PNP-C
John van de Velde, PNP-C
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- John van de Velde has joined Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (PNP-C).

He will assist pediatric physicians at the Fort Myers Pediatric office at 9350 Camelot Drive and the Cape Coral Pediatric office at 1261 Viscaya Parkway, Suite 1.

Van de Velde is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing as well as his Master of Science degree in nursing.

He has 20 years of experience as a pediatric nurse practitioner with the United States Air Force, having served as clinic manager, chief nurse and director of clinical operations at bases in Colorado, South Carolina, Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi and Utah.

He is certified by the Pediatric National Certification Board with additional certifications in Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support.

Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida.

Medical specialties include family practice, internal medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics.  Offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres.  For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.

