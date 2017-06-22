 

June 2017
Hip Hop Is Very Much Alive Today

Does Hip Hop Have One More Savior? Lyrical Master D. Prince Is Ready To Take On The Task
 
Undersong
NEW YORK - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop is not dead. It is very much alive and D. Prince was used as the defibrillator to bring it back to life. From the very first song, you are taken on an adventure that proves to be an exhilarating ride. It is filled with Metaphorical twists and turns which segue into the exciting loops of the hypnotic beats. At the end of the album you feel as though you have just been on a thrill ride. His debut single called Underdog will be sure to captivate you. Buckle up with your seat belt and get ready to go on a fabulous ride of hip hop at its finest.

D. Prince was the former front man of Long Island hip hop duo Fresh Vetz, D.Prince has been featured in XXL magazine, The Source Magazine, HipHopDX, 2DopeBoyz, NahRight, DJBooth.Net, Boi-1DA.Net, ThatsEnuff.com, RedBullUSA, NBC New York, MTV, URB Magazine, YRB Magazine. He has music on major TV networks (Spike, HBO, NBC, STARZ, Showtime). He is now a solo artist and an exceptional one at that.

https://soundcloud.com/dprince-3/underdog-feat-syne-1

Page Updated Last on: Jun 22, 2017
