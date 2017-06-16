News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DIMETIX USA and Brozelco announce distribution agreement
Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available at Brozelco in Knoxville, Tennessee
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies Inc., will be available at the Brozelco offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, andTennessee.
"Brozelco is a great partner for DIMETIX USA. They have the scale, infrastructure, reputation, experience and complementary line card to help make DIMETIX USA a market leader in the United States," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA. "We are happy that Brozelco recognized the quality, robustness, innovation and design quality of Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA's complete, cost competitive non-contact distance and position monitoring systems, and especially Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems."
Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-
About Brozelco
For over 2 decades, we have been delivering the products you need, the prices you want, and the service you can depend on. We focus our company on distribution, integration, services, and manufacturer representation. Our clients cover the full spectrum of private, public, and government organizations such as automotive, aggregate, mining, military, converting, plastics, rubber, chemical, food & beverage, and utilities.
Web: www.brozelco.com
Email: sales@brozelco.com
Phone: (865)609-0700
About DIMETIX USA
DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.
Web: http://www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse