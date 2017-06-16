News By Tag
Lisley Davenport Joins Aeronet Worldwide
Lisley Davenport Announced as Director of Commercial Services
Lisley has 13 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. She has worked across a variety of departments, and her areas of focus have included domestic customer service, account management, international operations, marketing, administration, quality control and training.
At Aeronet, Lisley will be focused on solidifying client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction by overseeing the implementation and management of the new CRM, which in turn will benefit Aeronet's sales team by increasing their organizational efficiency.
Lisley's expertise with the complexities of a high-performing sales team, as well as her penchant for creative thinking and eye for process improvement make her an key part of Aeronet's exciting new growth venture going forward.
