 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* Crm
* Freight Forwarding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Lisley Davenport Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Lisley Davenport Announced as Director of Commercial Services
 
IRVINE, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisley Davenport has been hired by Aeronet Worldwide as Director of Commercial Services. She will be working out of Aeronet's corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, where she will assist the company's sales organization via the management of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform.

Lisley has 13 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. She has worked across a variety of departments, and her areas of focus have included domestic customer service, account management, international operations, marketing, administration, quality control and training.

At Aeronet, Lisley will be focused on solidifying client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction by overseeing the implementation and management of the new CRM, which in turn will benefit Aeronet's sales team by increasing their organizational efficiency.

Lisley's expertise with the complexities of a high-performing sales team, as well as her penchant for creative thinking and eye for process improvement make her an key part of Aeronet's exciting new growth venture going forward.

You can find out more about Aeronet Worldwide by visiting us at our website:

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
9494743000 ext.336
***@aeronet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Crm, Freight Forwarding
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share