Lisley Davenport Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Lisley Davenport Announced as Director of Commercial Services

Media Contact

Zach Vasquez

9494743000 ext.336

***@aeronet.com Zach Vasquez9494743000 ext.336

End

-- Lisley Davenport has been hired by Aeronet Worldwide as Director of Commercial Services. She will be working out of Aeronet's corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, where she will assist the company's sales organization via the management of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform.Lisley has 13 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. She has worked across a variety of departments, and her areas of focus have included domestic customer service, account management, international operations, marketing, administration, quality control and training.At Aeronet, Lisley will be focused on solidifying client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction by overseeing the implementation and management of the new CRM, which in turn will benefit Aeronet's sales team by increasing their organizational efficiency.Lisley's expertise with the complexities of a high-performing sales team, as well as her penchant for creative thinking and eye for process improvement make her an key part of Aeronet's exciting new growth venture going forward.You can find out more about Aeronet Worldwide by visiting us at our website: