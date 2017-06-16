 
News By Tag
* Miami Swim Week
* Swimwear
* KAOHS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


KAOHS Returns to Miami Swim Week With 80's Bombshell Inspired Swim

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Miami Swim Week
Swimwear
KAOHS

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

MIAMI - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- KAOHS Swim - a California-based swimwear company - will make its second runway appearance at Miami Swim Week on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 PM at the W South Beach's Wet Deck.  A favorite among influencers like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Rocky Barnes, Alexis Ren, Pia Mia, Natasha Oakley, and more, KAOHS is set to rock the runway at this year's Swim Week.

"The 2018 collection starts out with a sophisticated feel as the bikinis are shown in gingham and soft colors," said Ali Hoffman, co-creator of the brand. "To continue the sweet heart feel from resort, we begin to introduce an early spring collection with white and red eyelet bikinis and one pieces, and to finish spring off we were inspired by the 80s thus bringing in colors such as yellow, blue, red and a rose bud print. You truly get a little bit of everything in this collection all while still staying true to the KAOHS girl."

Expect to see bikinis featuringhigh-waisted, hip-bone-grazing, deep-V bottoms matched with minimalist bandeau tops and body hugging triangle tie-sides with ruffle embellishments. The off-the-shoulder hip-bone-revealing one-pieces in pretty pastels add a flirty twist to the line's fitted style that comes across more innocent than vixen.

About KAOHS Swim: Born in 2013, KAOHS Swim (http://www.kaohs.com) is the brainchild of two California girls, Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffmann, who are also best friends.  Inspired by their love of California beach culture - a cool mix of skate, boho and surf - KAOHS Swim's swimwear is designed for beach girls whose lifestyles demand comfortable and active (and sexy) beachwear.   With swimsuits in a variety of cuts - from Brazilian to hipster and low to high - KAOHS Swim makes a swimsuit to flatter - and become the ultimate confidence booster for - every beach-going figure.  Focusing on two-piece bikinis with a nod to one-piece swimsuits, KAOHS Swim's collections feature edgy, feminine cuts, high-quality fabrics, and a playful, modern, and earthy palette of colors.  The swimwear is designed in Orange County, California and made in Los Angeles, California.

For more information about KAOHS Swim, please visit http://kaohs.com and on Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/kaohs/reppin-kaohs/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kaohs_swim/?hl=en) & Twitter (https://twitter.com/kaohs_swim) (@kaohs_swim).

Contact
Cece Feinberg Public Relations
***@feinbergpr.com
End
Source:KAOHS
Email:***@feinbergpr.com
Posted By:***@feinbergpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Miami Swim Week, Swimwear, KAOHS
Industry:Fashion
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lodge & Cooper PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share