KAOHS Returns to Miami Swim Week With 80's Bombshell Inspired Swim

-- KAOHS Swim - a California-based swimwear company - will make its second runway appearance at Miami Swim Week onatat the. A favorite among influencers like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Rocky Barnes, Alexis Ren, Pia Mia, Natasha Oakley, and more, KAOHS is set to rock the runway at this year's Swim Week."The 2018 collection starts out with a sophisticated feel as the bikinis are shown in gingham and soft colors," said Ali Hoffman, co-creator of the brand. "To continue the sweet heart feel from resort, we begin to introduce an early spring collection with white and red eyelet bikinis and one pieces, and to finish spring off we were inspired by the 80s thus bringing in colors such as yellow, blue, red and a rose bud print. You truly get a little bit of everything in this collection all while still staying true to the KAOHS girl."Expect to see bikinis featuringhigh-waisted, hip-bone-grazing, deep-V bottoms matched with minimalist bandeau tops and body hugging triangle tie-sides with ruffle embellishments. The off-the-shoulder hip-bone-revealing one-pieces in pretty pastels add a flirty twist to the line's fitted style that comes across more innocent than vixen.Born in 2013, KAOHS Swim ( http://www.kaohs.com ) is the brainchild of two California girls, Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffmann, who are also best friends. Inspired by their love of California beach culture - a cool mix of ste, bo andurf - KAOHS Swim's swimwear is designed for beach girls whose lifestyles demand comfortable and active (and sexy) beachwear. With swimsuits in a variety of cuts - from Brazilian to hipster and low to high - KAOHS Swim makes a swimsuit to flatter - and become the ultimate confidence booster for - every beach-going figure. Focusing on two-piece bikinis with a nod to one-piece swimsuits, KAOHS Swim's collections feature edgy, feminine cuts, high-quality fabrics, and a playful, modern, and earthy palette of colors. The swimwear is designed in Orange County, California and made in Los Angeles, California.For more information about KAOHS Swim, please visit http://kaohs.com and on Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/kaohs/reppin-kaohs/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kaohs_swim/?hl=en) & Twitter (https://twitter.com/kaohs_swim) (@kaohs_swim)