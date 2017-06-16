 
MARKELLE FULTZ wears his Capital Custom Clothiers attire to 2017 NBA Draft

Capital Custom Clothiers – A custom suit and shirt maker in Annapolis creates custom suit and shirt ensembles for Fultz for Draft Day and future appearances.
 
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Custom suit and shirt maker brand Capital Custom Clothiers created a custom suit and shirt ensemble for Markelle Fultz's highly anticipated moment at tonight's 2017 NBA Draft.  Fultz who went first overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, sported a gray custom suit. In addition, Capital commissioned Brackish bow ties to create a  handcrafted feather bow tie to complete his look.

For his big day, Fultz and his family selected Capital Custom Clothiers to ensure his look was on point.  Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Capital provides custom suits and shirts and carries unique accessories for men. For a day as special as NBA Draft Day, Capital knew Fultz would need to be outfitted in attire and accessories befitting such a special event.

In styling the suit, shirt and accessories, Capital worked toward creating the perfect design to pay homage to his alma mater, University of Washington for Draft Day.  Capital crafted a professional but modern medium gray suit highlighted with a faint purple pinstripe that was paired with a purple, gray and white check pattern shirt and a custom pocket square emblazoned with #F2G (Faithful To The Grind) to set him apart on the most successful day of his career.

"We wanted to showcase his fashion sense and still maintain a professional approach to his career," Brett Hovington, co-owner, commented. "On draft day, most of the guys will don attire from a handful of suit clothiers or have their local tailors do that for them — we wanted his first impression to represent the authentic him which is the importance of family, fashion and ready for business right from the start," Angie Hovington, co-owner said.

Markelle and his mother Ebony collaborated with Capital Custom Clothiers, selecting just the right suit and shirt fabric and provided input for the design of the interior suit lining that is super special and truly highlights Markelle's commitment to family, friends and the game he loves. "With all of the attention that was paid to the details, we guarantee his memorable attire will become a keepsake for him to always reflect on such a special day".

About Capital Custom Clothiers

Capital Custom Clothiers located in historic Annapolis, Maryland is a family business owned and operated by husband and wife team, Brett and Angie Hovington. They are the makers of fine hand tailored suits, shirts and formalwear. They cater to professionals and wedding parties, providing custom and rental attire as well as accessories.  For announcements and updates follow Capital Custom Clothiers and visit https://www.facebook.com/CapitalCustomClothiers/

Instagram: @capitalcustomclothiers

Twitter: @Cap_Clothiers


For more information about Capital Custom Clothiers, visit www.capitalcustomclothiers.com

Media Contact
Angie Hovington
info@capitalcustomclothiers.com
