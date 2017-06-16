News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach
International booking agency builds on momentum to push reach outward and upward
"We are excited that MWI's growth affords us the opportunity to build our staff and bring more industry professionals into the fold. We are focused on taking the company to the next level," Director Katherine McVicker says, adding, "we look forward to expanding our market reach and creating new networks of promoters in South America, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Rim as well as growing our roster of artists and special projects."
MWI is home to over 25 top jazz, R & B, roots and world music artists such as Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis, Vijay Iyer, Ambrose Akinmusire, Ruthie Foster, Richard Bona, Monty Alexander, Christian McBride, The Gloaming, David Sanborn, Jason Moran and Blind Boys of Alabama.
Over the past year, MWI has added the legendary Monty Alexander, pianist Aaron Diehl, and Bokanté, the world music project of Malika Tirolien with Snarky Puppy's Michael League. These new signings find the agency building up their distinctive roster with a wider reach.
"While Aaron is seen as a jazz artist, he is also an acclaimed classical pianist who recently performed with the New York Philharmonic,"
MWI is also adding to their marketing, sales, and booking teams.
Anngelle Wood, a veteran of Boston area event promotion (Boston's Rock and Roll Rumble) and on-air talent for stations including WFNX, WBCN, and WZLX, recently joined MWI's expanded marketing team. The company's booking department is also growing with the addition of Agent Amanda Slaybaugh who joins MWI from Madison House in Colorado where she was Junior Booking Agent. In addition, Mitchel Campbell, a recent graduate in music business from the University of Hartford is the newest member of the MWI sales team, joining as an Assistant.
About Music Works International
Music Works International collaborates with the world's finest musicians, promoters, and venues to develop tours that expand audiences, artists, and markets. MWI's deep experience creatively powers the artistic development and vision of an exceptional roster of musicians and bands spanning jazz, world music, folk, and R&B. MWI's technique of expansion is to build communities of regional presenters who collaborate to create strong and profit-generating tours.
MusicWorksInternational.com
To download the full Music Works International roster, go here: g (http://www.musicworksinternational.com/
[ http://www.musicworksinternational.com/
Media Contact:
David Greenberg
Director of Marketing and Development
MUSIC WORKS INTERNATIONAL
davidg[@]musicworksinternational.com
p/ +01.781.300.7580
skype/ tapedave131
Follow MWI:
Musicworksinternational.com | http://www.musicworksinternational.com
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/@
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
#MWI
Contact
Music Works International
David Greenberg, Dir. of Marketing and Development
***@musicworksinternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse